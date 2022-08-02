Princess Charlotte accompanies William and Kate to Commonwealth Games

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s middle child, Princess Charlotte, was all smiles as the trio began their day at the Commonwealth Games by watching the swimming.

The seven-year-old princess joined her aunt and uncle, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and her cousins, Lady Louise and James, at the event on Tuesday morning (2 August).

She was photographed clapping and pulling faces in the crowd as she sat between Prince William and Kate Middleton while watching England’s Luke Turley in the 1,500m freestyle.

Kate wore a crisp white blazer and trousers by Alexander McQueen that she previously wore to meet the prime minister of Jamaica in March.

Meanwhile Charlotte donned pigtails and a striped dress with a Peter Pan collar by Rachel Riley’s children’s clothing brand.

At one point, Charlotte could be seen pouting and rolling her eyes following a comment from William, before cracking a smile as Turley’s heat came to a close.

The princess is a keen sportswoman, having joined her father in a video wishing England’s Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany on Sunday (31 July).

Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte are pictured in the stands (REUTERS)

Before the Lionesses went on to secure their historic win, Charlotte said in the recorded message: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye.”

Charlotte has also registered her interest in joining the England women’s football team as a possible goalie in the future.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the men’s 1500m freestyle heats swimming event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre (AFP via Getty Images)

In June, William told the team’s captain, Leah Williamson, that Charlotte asked him to tell her she is “really good in goal”.

During a visit to the team at St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent ahead of the Women’s Euro 2022, he told the captain that his daughter is a “budding star for the future”.

Princess Charlotte pulls a face in the stands (REUTERS)

Elsewhere in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which kicked off on 28 July in Birmingham, Olympic champion Adam Peaty suffered a shock defeat when he finished outside the medal positions in his 100m breaststroke on Monday (1 August).

Meanwhile, Dame Laura Kenny scored gold for England on the final day of track cycling, beating out New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond and Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lysterto.

Additional reporting by PA