This could be Princess Charlotte’s new title when Prince William becomes king

Princess Charlotte could receive a new title when her father, the Duke of Cambridge, becomes king.

Prince William, 40, is currently second in line to the throne, which means it is likely that he will become a reigning monarch during his lifetime.

As a new monarch ascends the throne and the line of succession changes, some members of the royal family may receive a new title.

Princess Charlotte could be given the title of The Princess Royal, which is traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of the sovereign.

It would make Princess Charlotte the eighth Princess Royal in British royal history.

The title is currently held by Anne, the Queen’s eldest daughter, who received it in 1987.

Under royal protocol, the title is held for life, even if the holder outlives the monarch.

This means that two people cannot hold the title at one time.

This was illustrated during George VI’s reign. While Queen Elizabeth II was his eldest daughter, she did not receive the title because the sixth Princess Royal, her aunt Princess Mary, was still alive.

Under these conditions, Charlotte will only be eligible for the title in the event that Anne passes away and the Duke of Cambridge becomes king.

Charlotte, seven, and her brothers, Prince George, eight and Prince Louis, four, have been taking part in public engagements more frequently in recent months.

In June, the young royals attended several events during the Queen’s platinum jubilee in celebration of her 70-year reign.

The siblings joined the royal procession during the Queen’s Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, and later appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Forces flypast.

George and Charlotte also attended the Party at the Palace, where they were seen laughing and giggling while watching a skirt of the Queen having tea with Paddington bear.