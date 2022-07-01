This could be Princess Charlotte’s new title when Prince William becomes king

The young royal is fourth in line to the throne

Saman Javed
Friday 01 July 2022 15:49
Comments
Princess Charlotte playfully attempts to conduct orchestra in Wales

Princess Charlotte could receive a new title when her father, the Duke of Cambridge, becomes king.

Prince William, 40, is currently second in line to the throne, which means it is likely that he will become a reigning monarch during his lifetime.

As a new monarch ascends the throne and the line of succession changes, some members of the royal family may receive a new title.

Princess Charlotte could be given the title of The Princess Royal, which is traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of the sovereign.

It would make Princess Charlotte the eighth Princess Royal in British royal history.

Recommended

The title is currently held by Anne, the Queen’s eldest daughter, who received it in 1987.

Under royal protocol, the title is held for life, even if the holder outlives the monarch.

This means that two people cannot hold the title at one time.

This was illustrated during George VI’s reign. While Queen Elizabeth II was his eldest daughter, she did not receive the title because the sixth Princess Royal, her aunt Princess Mary, was still alive.

Under these conditions, Charlotte will only be eligible for the title in the event that Anne passes away and the Duke of Cambridge becomes king.

Charlotte, seven, and her brothers, Prince George, eight and Prince Louis, four, have been taking part in public engagements more frequently in recent months.

In June, the young royals attended several events during the Queen’s platinum jubilee in celebration of her 70-year reign.

Recommended

The siblings joined the royal procession during the Queen’s Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, and later appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Forces flypast.

George and Charlotte also attended the Party at the Palace, where they were seen laughing and giggling while watching a skirt of the Queen having tea with Paddington bear.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in