William and Kate’s children join the Trooping the Colour procession for first time

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children have joined the royal procession in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time.

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, sat in the carriage with their mother, Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Cornwall as they passed cheering crowds.

The procession marks the arrival of the royal family at the parade, kicking off the four-day celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The Cambridge’s children waved and pulled faces at the delighted spectators, many of whom have taken to social media to express their surprise that the three children of the future heir to the throne were in the procession.

George wore a smart navy suit with a royal blue tie and Charlotte wore a blue dress with loose short sleeves. Meanwhile, Louis wore a white sailor’s uniform with blue trim and a navy tie.

At one point, Charlotte stopped her younger brother’s over-enthusiastic waving by placing her hand on his and bringing it down to his lap.

As they passed the Colour in their carriage, all three children bowed their heads in respect, as did Kate and Camilla.

The Duchess of Cambridge, her children Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall travel in a horse-drawn carriage during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The children will later appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with both their parents, joining the Queen and other working members of the royal family for the RAF flypast.

The balcony appearance is a highlight of the Trooping the Colour parade, but there will be several notable absences, namely the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade (REUTERS)

Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will watch the parade and flypast from the Major General’s Office.

The rest of the extended bank holiday weekend will see a number of official events taking place, including a Service of Thanksgiving, the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace, and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The Cambridges’s children are expected to be present at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, along with the rest of the royal family - including Harry and Meghan and their two children, and Prince Andrew.