Princess Charlotte has registered her interest with the England women’s football team for a possible future career as a goalie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s second-eldest child asked her father to tell the team’s captain, Leah Williamson, that she is “really good in goal”.

Prince William visited the team at St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, which starts on 6 July. England is the host nation for the tournament.

The Lionesses gifted the Duke with three England jerseys emblazoned with the names of his three children and their ages, Prince George, eight, Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

William told Williamson: “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she’s really good in goal. She said, ‘Please tell them that’. Budding star for the future!”

Prince William holding the England football jersey bearing the names of his three children and with the England women football team (AP)

After watching the team train and briefly taking part in shooting practice, the Duke told the players: “It’s a big tournament coming up for you. It’s exciting and everyone’s looking forward to it.

“You are all trailblazers for women’s sport and women’s football.”

He added that he would be watching the games with his children and will also “try to come along where I can to give my support”.

“We’re all so proud of you,” William concluded.

The Duke is the president of the Football Association and regularly visits the women’s football team.

In 2015, he met the team in the changing room of the Burton-on-Trent training centre and posed with them for a group picture.

Charlotte and her siblings made their debut in this year’s royal procession at the Trooping the Colour on the first day of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration.

Over the four days of festivities, she made regular appearances with her parents and oldest brother George, as the family visited Wales and attended the Platinum Party at the Palace concert and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

She melted the hearts of royal fans when she playfully attempted to conduct an orchestra in Wales, and reacted with glee when she saw her great-grandmother enjoying a tea party with cartoon character Paddington Bear during the concert.