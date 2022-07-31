The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth on the afternoon of Sunday, 31 July.

Kate joined the Great Britain SailGP team on an F50 catamaran as they sailed to victory in a friendly Commonwealth Race with New Zealand.

Kate took part in the event as part of her role as the patron of the 1851 Trust, which is the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP Team.

