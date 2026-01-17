Heroic 12-year-old steers car to safety after mother faints at wheel

A 999 call captures the moment a 12-year-old boy called emergency services after steering a car to safety when his mother fainted behind the wheel.

Zac Howells took control of the vehicle after his mother, Nicola, lost consciousness with her foot remaining on the accelerator on 14 December 2024.

The youngster attempted to wake his mum before grabbing the steering wheel and guiding the car onto a grass verge to slow it down.

Once the vehicle had stopped, he switched off the engine and calmly rang 999, giving the call handler the exact location of the car to which officers were deployed.

Neither Zac nor Nicola was injured during the incident.

West Mercia Police awarded Zac a Chief Constable’s Commendation for his bravery.