Moment out of control Mercedes flies over cars on busy road after hitting roundabout

A driver made a miraculous escape after his out-of-control Mercedes hit a roundabout and flew over traffic during a medical episode.

In CCTV from the scene, the car is seen being catapulted off the road at speed before sailing over the top of two cars.

The driver, who officials say had fainted after a diabetic episode, was later cut free from wreckage after smashing into a roadside pole in the Romanian city of Oradea on Wednesday (3 December).

The 49-year-old man was left with multiple fractures but avoided life-threatening injury. Police issued him a 1,600 lei (£270) fine and a 90-day license suspension, as investigations continue.