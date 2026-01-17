A newly released video shows Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado escaping the country in December 2025.

Ms Machado, who had been in hiding and banned from public office, fled in early December to accept her Nobel Peace Prize in Norway.

Video released by the US-based group Grey Bull Rescue shows a crew helping her board a boat in the middle of the night.

“I am alive, I’m safe, and I’m very grateful,” Machado is heard saying to the camera.

Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump when the pair met on Thursday.