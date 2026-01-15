Venezuela opposition leader says she presented Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize at White House meeting
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado says she presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump when the pair met Thursday.
"I think today is a historic day for us Venezuelans," she told reporters after the meeting, which marks the first time the pair have met in-person.
Machado did not say if the president had accepted the award, which he has long coveted.
The meeting comes less than two weeks after U.S. military forces captured ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife from their home in Caracas.
Vice president Delcy Rodriguez has since been sworn in as the interim president, and Trump says that he is dealing with her.
In the weeks after US forces seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Trump has declined to endorse Machado, whose movement claimed victory in 2024's widely contested elections, as its new leader.He is instead dealing with the acting head of state there, Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro's former vice-president.
More follows ...
