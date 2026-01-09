Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump suggested he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for all “eight and a quarter” wars he has claimed to end in a new interview.

Trump made the argument Thursday during an exclusive interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity. The president has repeatedly said that he ended “eight wars” during his time in the White House, a tally that fact checkers from the Associated Press and CNN have previously reported is exaggerated.

The host of Hannity Tonight asked the president if he has plans to meet with Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year and dedicated it to Trump.

The Fox News host also asked if Trump would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from her, after she told Hannity earlier this week the award is the “prize of the Venezuelan people, certainly we want to give it to him and share it with him.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump told Fox News's Sean Hannity he ended 'eight and a quarter' wars ( The White House )

Trump told Hannity: “Well, I understand she's coming in next week sometime, and I look forward to saying hello to her, and I've heard that she wants to do that. That would be a great honor.”

“I did put out eight wars, eight and a quarter because, you know, Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again,” he added.

Trump provided few details about his meeting with Machado, and it’s unclear exactly when it will take place. The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

open image in gallery Maria Corina Machado greets supporters from a balcony in Norway last month. She won the Nobel Peace Prize last year and dedicated it to Trump ( AFP/Getty )

Trump went on to suggest he should win a Nobel Peace Prize for each war. A handful of individuals and groups have been awarded multiple Nobel Prizes in the past, according to the organization’s website.

“But you know, when you put out eight wars, in theory, you should get one for each war,” Trump said.

“It makes me feel so good. Not because of a Nobel Prize, but because I saved millions and millions of lives, and that's what really makes me feel good,” Trump later added.

His comments come just days after The Washington Post reported that two sources close to the White House said Trump was unwilling to support Machado running Venezuela after the arrest of Nicolas Maduro because she accepted the Nobel Peace Prize.

open image in gallery Trump has long campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize ( AFP via Getty Images )

“If she had turned it down and said, ‘I can’t accept it because it’s Donald Trump’s,’ she’d be the president of Venezuela today,” one of the sources told the outlet.

But Trump has denied the report, telling NBC News Monday that Machado “should not have won it,” but that it had “nothing to do with” his decision.

Trump and his allies have long campaigned for him to win a Nobel Peace Prize, particularly after the White House announced plans for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in October. But when Machado won the prize that same month, some were quick to lash out — while others noted nominations for the prize close on January 31 each year.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung accused the Nobel committee of placing “politics over peace” at the time.

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives,” he wrote on X. “He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”