Iranian embassy flag torn down for second time as protesters clash with police

An Iranian flag was torn down for a second time outside the country's London embassy on Friday (16 January) during a protest.

Four officers were injured and 14 people were arrested during the demonstration, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Arrests were made on suspicion of offences including violent disorder and trespass, the force said.

The officers sustained minor injuries.

It comes after serious unrest in Iran saw the death toll surpass 2,500. Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, claimed that 12,000 Iranians had been killed since the protests began late last month.

Demonstrations in Iran began over economic grievances before spiralling into some of the most widespread and deadly protests in years.