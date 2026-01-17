Ashton Kutcher issues rare statement on ex-wife Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher made a rare comment about his former wife, Demi Moore, while speaking about his new TV series The Beauty.

The show is a body horror, like Moore's film The Substance for which she won Best Actress at the Golden Globe Awards in 2025.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kutcher, 47, praised Moore for her performance in the Coralie Fargeat movie.

"Demi's performance in The Substance, obviously she got extraordinary accolades. I'm so proud of her. She killed it," he remarked.

Kutcher and Moore were married from 2005 until 2013.