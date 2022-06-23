An official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been released in honour of Prince William’s 40th birthday. It’s the first joint painting of the couple, and as you’d expect, they look every bit of regal.

It was painted by British artist, Jamie Coreth, and it captures their facial expressions and body language particularly well. In the portrait, Kate Middleton can be seen wearing an emerald dress by The Vampire’s Wife, which she previously wore in 2020 during a three-day tour of Ireland.

The dark green iridescent silk dress is particularly elegant. It’s a three-quarter length, features soft ruffle detailing at the hem, and has a slight metallic sheen to it. And she styled the Falconetti with a pair of green satin Manolo Blahnik pumps (£875, Manoloblahnik.com).

The duchess is clearly a fan of The Vampire’s Wife – a brand that is known for its vintage-inspired designs that are equal parts romantic and wearable – as she wore a similar pink dress during a visit to Belize this year.

If you want to recreate Kate Middleton’s look, the dress is still available to buy, as well as rent. But should you be looking for a more affordable alternative, we’ve found some impressive dupes too.

The Vampire’s Wife Falconetti dress: £1,595, Thevampireswife.com

The exact dress that Kate Middleton wore for her first official joint portrait with Prince William is this emerald green midi – and of course, it’s every bit of elegant as you’d expect from the duchess. It has a slight sparkle to the silk material, which catches the light beautifully, and it has an A-line silhouette that we think would make a great fit.

While of course an investment, we think it’ll stand the test of time and be something you can wear for many occasions to come. But, should you prefer, it’s currently available to rent through Hurr in a size 8 (from £117, Hurrcollective.com) and a size 12 (from £173, Hurrcollective.com).

Reformation Julius silk midi dress: £180, Brownsfashion.com

Owing to its fit and flare silhouette, long sleeves and high-neck design, this is a convincing alternative to Kate’s dress. It’s made from silk, so we expect it’ll make you look and feel like a million dollars.

True Decadence emerald green velvet maxi dress with extravagant shoulders: £40, Truedecadence.com

For something a little more pocket-friendly, this maxi dress looks like it’ll catch the light in a similar way, and offer the same regal effect as Kate’s £1,595 number. Owing to the design, it’s ideal for special occasion dress, and will seriously have the wow factor.

Bella and Blue sequin plunge maxi dress in forest green: £70, Silkfred.com

With a subtle shimmer and ruffle detailing around the hem, this is another great dupe for Kate’s The Vampire Wife dress (if we do say so ourselves). It has a more floaty silhouette, but we think that makes it an ideal choice for dancing in.

Reformation Gloriana silk dress: £350, Thereformation.com

If your budget can’t quite stretch to £1,500, but it can to £350, we think this is a really gorgeous midi. The sweetheart neckline will draw attention to your collar bone and the slit breaks up the dark green colour nicely.

