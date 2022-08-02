Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s chunky and striking earrings or a stylish crossbody clutch, The Duchess of Cambridge is a style inspiration not just for her sartorial ensembles, but the accessories she pairs them with too.

Stepping out over the weekend for a sailing event in Plymouth, Kate donned aptly nautical blue and white stripes and, elevating her elegant ensemble with a glint of gold, a pair of gold huggie earrings hailing from affordable jewellery brand, Orelia.

This isn’t the first time Kate has plumped for this chain-detailed look, or other affordable jewellery buys for that matter – from Missoma to Accessorize, The Duchess’s jewellery box is no stranger to a high street gem.

And, with this latest look plucked from Orelia, a brand that nestles itself between designer and the high street, the 18k gold-plated pair costs just £18. Despite the purse-friendly price and sartorial seal of approval from Kate, the pair are still in stock.

So, if your everyday hoops could do with a royal refresh without breaking the bank, we’ve detailed all you need to know about Kate’s hoop earrings.

Orelia chain huggie hoop earrings: £18, Orelia.co.uk

There’s no denying gold-hued hoops are a jewellery box hero you’ll reach for again and again. And these brass based, 18k gold plated hoops – which are also available in silver and rose gold – look just the right size for everyday wear.

The unusual chain design features a click to close clasp, while the chic and timeless chain pattern creates interest and diverts from super chunky and simple hoops doing the rounds. That purse-friendly pieces like these are ideal if you’re forever losing dinky jewellery goes without saying, and for £18 you really can’t go wrong.

While we haven’t tried this pair ourselves, a similar Orelia style landed in our best gold hoops round-up, dubbed as the best for affordability. “This simple pair are elevated by the three interlocking gold hoops that tie together on each end, awarding them a subtle, chunky look,” our tester said. What’s not to love?

If you’re looking to add some more gold options to your jewellery box, we’ve listed some of our favourites below.

Missoma mini chubby hoop earrings: £85, Missoma.com

Hailing from bang-on-trend favourite Missoma, these mini chubby hoop earrings were crowned the best in our gold hoop earings edit. The 18 carat gold plating gives the pair an “arresting shine”, said our tester, before adding: “The perfect everyday jewellery piece, we found ourselves reaching for this subtle dose of gold more than we did any other pair.”

Loel & Co long link chain necklace: £85, Loel.co.uk

(Loel & Co)

If you’re after more purse-friendly buys, Loel & Co’s long link chain necklace won top spot in our review of the best jewellery gifts under £100 back in 2021. Our tester found it was the perfect length, which “adds a statement to a simple outfit and feels high-quality, despite its relatively low price point.”

