Whether it’s rosehip oil, a royal blue Alexander McQueen coat dress or gold hoop earrings, Kate Middleton’s sartorial choices and skincare saviours quickly become fan-favourites.

And while the Duchess of Cambridge is the queen of rewearing pieces, a brand new designer item made its debut last week on a visit to Little Village’s Brent hub in Wembley: a Massimo Dutti clutch (£149, Massimodutti.com).

Kate is no stranger to donning the Spanish label that’s a sister of Zara, having worn sweaters, coats, blazers and trousers from the brand before. Now, its white woven leather bag has made its way into her wardrobe – and of course, it has subsequently sold out.

Made from sheepskin leather with braided detailing that awards the bag its on-trend textured finish, it’s no surprise that the piece has proved so popular.

While you may not be able to pick up Kate’s exact designer clutch, if you’re looking to channel her style, we’ve spotted a stellar alternative courtesy of Amazon. Costing just £28, the Bluee Checkers crossbody bag boasts the same clutch size and braided detailing. Here’s everything you need to know.

Bluee Checkers padded cassette crossbody bag: £28.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Serving up a similar look for less, the Bluee Checkers bag from Amazon is £121 cheaper than Massimo Dutti’s premium version.

With the same woven detailing and matte white finish that’s perfect for summer, the design can be worn as either a clutch with the handle tucked in like Kate, or crossbody for a practical hands-free fit.

Kate Middleton’s Massimo Dutti bag (Massimo Dutti)

Measuring 23cm x 6cm x 15cm, the spacious padded bag offers plenty of room for your essentials while the synthetic leather design touts to be light, durable and soft.

Take a page from Kate’s style and team yours with a matching white blazer and black trousers; smart casual done right.

