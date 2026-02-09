I taste-tested the M&S Valentine’s Day meal deal – here’s my honest review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wait is over, the M&S Valentine’s Day dine-in deal has been unveiled, bringing with it the goods for a romantic date night or a Galentine’s dinner party.

Known for inventive takes on sweet treats and snacks, the supermarket has really delivered this year, with a “you tickle my pickle” pickle-shaped chocolate (Marksandspencer.com) and a chocolate take on the classic M&S soft toy Spencer Bear (Marksandspencer.com).

But perhaps the most anticipated offering from M&S is its viral dine-in deal, which is back for 2026, joining the likes of Waitrose, Morrisons and Tesco. Spoiler: it doesn’t disappoint.

Serving up a decadent three-course meal and a drink to enjoy with a loved one, the menu this year wouldn’t look out of place at a French restaurant. And, at £25, the price matches what customers paid last year for a starter, main, side, dessert, plus a bottle of fizz, wine or non-alcoholic drink.

Keep scrolling to find out what you can expect from the Marks and Spencer Valentine’s dine-in meal deal, including my review of the dishes I taste-tested ahead of the menu’s official launch on 11 February.

When does the M&S Valentine’s Day meal deal launch?

The Marks and Spencer Valentine’s Day dine-in deal for 2026 will launch on 11 February in-store and will run until 14 February.

How much does the M&S Valentine’s Day meal deal cost?

The dine-in deal is the same price as last year, costing £25 (£12.50 per head). This includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink (prosecco, wine, a pre-mixed cocktail or a soft drink) for two people.

What’s included in the M&S Valentine’s dine-in deal?

Rivalling other supermarkets with the wealth of food available, there’s something for everyone in M&S’s dine-in deal, from vegans to those who are gluten-free.

For starters, you can choose between king prawn and lobster gratins (Marksandspencer.com), salmon and king prawns (Marksandspencer.com), mini dim sum (Marksandspencer.com), baked Camembert encased in an olive focaccia (Marksandspencer.com), and a charcuterie and cheese platter (Marksandspencer.com).

As for the main event, you’re spoiled for choice with eight dishes. Meat eaters can feast on a beef wellington with red wine jus (Marksandspencer.com), duck breasts (Marksandspencer.com), sirloin steak with garlic butter (Marksandspencer.com) and wagyu beef pie (Marksandspencer.com). If it’s pescatarian grub you’re after, there are tasty salmon and prawn en croute (Marksandspencer.com), while the caramelised onion, butternut squash and potato rosti (Marksandspencer.com) has vegans covered.

M&S’s side dishes are just as tempting, with plenty of veg options – think asparagus and tenderstem broccoli (Marksandspencer.com), cheesy creamed spinach (Marksandspencer.com), and spring greens, petit pois and cavolo nero (Marksandspencer.com). Or indulge in five-cheese macaroni cheese (Marksandspencer.com), potato dauphinoise (Marksandspencer.com) or triple-cooked chips (Marksandspencer.com).

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Now, onto dessert. If you’re a chocolate nut, there’s a chocolate melt-in-the-middle pudding (Marksandspencer.com), a chocolate praline heart (Marksandspencer.com), and a vegan-friendly chocolate and caramel millionaires torte (Marksandspencer.com). Other sweets include Sicilian lemon possets (Marksandspencer.com) and vanilla cheesecakes (Marksandspencer.com).

No Valentine’s Day meal is complete without an accompanying tipple. Fizz fans will love the crémant (Marksandspencer.com) or prosecco (Marksandspencer.com), while the alcohol-free sparkling rosé (Marksandspencer.com) is a nice alternative. For fans of red wine, there’s chianti (Marksandspencer.com), an organic claret (Marksandspencer.com) and malbec (Marksandspencer.com), while the sauvignon blanc (Marksandspencer.com) and pinot grigio (Marksandspencer.com) are sure to be refreshing. Or you could opt for a four-pack of M&S’s popular passion star martini (Marksandspencer.com) or session IPA (Marksandspencer.com).

M&S Valentine’s Day dine-in deal, reviewed

I got early access to some of the dishes on the M&S Valentine’s Day menu to see if it’s worth the money.

open image in gallery The starter and main had excellent flavour and value for money ( Alice Reynolds/The Independent )

To begin, I tried the lobster and king prawn thermidor gratin (Marksandspencer.com) and the focaccia and melting camembert (Marksandspencer.com). Rich and indulgent, the king prawns and lobsters come in a rich sauce made with shellfish stock, white wine, brandy and finished with cream. Meanwhile, the gratin’s cheese-and-parsley breadcrumb topping has a satisfying crunch. The heart-shaped focaccia is topped with rosemary, semi-dried tomatoes and juicy nocellara olives – the perfect vessel to mop up the oozy camembert cheese.

Then it was onto the main event. For the second course, I opted for the salmon and prawn en croute (Marksandspencer.com) with a side of asparagus and tenderstem broccoli (Marksandspencer.com). The en croute features a thick hunk of salmon and succulent prawns encased in a creamy smoked haddock, cheese and leek sauce. Cooked in the oven, the pastry browned nicely, too. Whipping out a frying pan was necessary to prepare the asparagus and tenderstem broccoli, to ensure they take on a nice char.

open image in gallery The praline heart was rich and delicious ( Alice Reynolds/The Independent )

For dessert, the chocolate praline (Marksandspencer.com) not only looked the part, presented in a romantic heart shape, but it was also a delicious treat, thanks to the creamy chocolate hazelnut centre, wafer base and layers of dark chocolate, all of which combined to give the dessert a nice texture, too. This was all washed down with a bottle of the alcohol-free sparkling rosé (Marksandspencer.com), which might be the best alcohol alternative I’ve ever tried.

The portions were generous, and the entire meal was easy to cook, delicious, and well-presented. For just £12.50 a head, it’s astonishing value for money (simply add candles and don’t forget a bunch of flowers).

