Dua Lipa just named this sheet mask her ‘travel essential’ – here’s where to buy it
The hydrating product is from an IndyBest tried and tested brand
Celebrities regularly inspire fashion and beauty buys, from Rochelle Humes’s This Morning style and Kate Middleton’s Commonwealth Games outfit to Hailey Bieber’s glazed doughnut nails.
Whether that means shoppers look for affordable dupes or can emulate an exact high street buy, here at IndyBest our expert team keeps a keen eye out to help inform any celeb-influenced purchases.
So when pop sensation Dua Lipa recently shared her skincare travel essential on Instagram stories, alongside the words “all stocked up” and some star emojis, our interest was piqued.
Posting about a sheet mask in one story, while talking combatting jet lag in another, we were eager to find out more about what Dua billed as her “travel essential”.
It’s fair to say face and under-eye masks are excellent skincare travelling companions, because they offer on-the-go hydration when flights or general fatigue could leave skin parched. And in Dua Lipa’s case, it’s Sarah Chapman’s 3D moisture infusion bio-cellulose hydrating mask (£15 for a single pack, or £50 for a four-pack, Sarahchapman.com) which clearly takes pride of place in her hand luggage.
Read on for all we know about this pop star-approved sheet mask, for skincare TLC on trips away or simply if you fancy a bit of posh pampering.
Read more
Sarah Chapman 3D moisture infusion bio-cellulose hydrating mask: £15 for a single pack or £50 for a four-pack, Sarahchapman.com
A full face sheet mask featuring damask rose water fragrance, you can choose between picking up a single mask or buying a four-pack. Key ingredients include hyaluronic acid to promote hydration, peptides to help firm skin and aloe leaf juice to soothe.
Created for application after cleansing, the recommended usage time is between 10-15 minutes so you could see this as a quick skin pick-me-up. Plus, once discarded you should be able to rub the excess product into skin as a finishing touch for additional moisture.
The multi-purpose mask benefits are billed as bringing intense hydration, a dewiness and improvement to fine lines. Although we’ve not sampled the mask ourselves yet to test these claims, our team has trialled another product from Sarah Chapman so the brand comes with IndyBest approval as well as Dua Lipa’s.
Read more:
We included Sarah Chapman’s eye recovery in our best eye cream round-up where our reviewer said, “The ingredients work together in perfect harmony to stimulate collagen production and cell activity, which will plump up the eye area while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”
They finished by highlighting the formula will “also brighten up your skin to make you look less tired than you might feel.”
If the mask has similar fatigue-fighting results to this highly esteemed eye cream, we think it could be sensible to join Dua Lipa in stocking up too.
