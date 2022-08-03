Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

School holidays are here, bringing with them six weeks worth of paddling pool wading, ice cream eating, park picnicking fun. And one person keen to make the most of this break from washing school uniform, homework and early drop-offs, will be This Morning’s Holly Willoughby.

As always though, the fan-favourite show is still in very capable hands with the likes of Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson, Vernon Kay and, of course, Rochelle Humes, all on hand to take the wheel.

You may already be aware that we’re big fans of Holly’s style here at IndyBest, and we know we won’t be the only ones who will miss her daily outfit drops. But Rochelle’s wardrobe is equally as enviable.

So far the ex-The Saturdays singer and TV presenter has already wowed us with her outfit choices, opting for a chich beige trouser and cream top look for her first day back on the job, and a subtly sexy dress from Nobody’s Child.

Today, we were treated to a lime green number, which is a bit of a jump from Rochelle’s normally neutral tones, but we have to say it looked fabulous. And it’s currently on sale from a popular high street retailer too. Keep reading below to find out where to buy the complete look.

Where is Rochelle Humes’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Rochelle’s dress today is from high street brand Karen Millen. Stocking a range of dresses, skirts, tops and much more, the brand is beloved by many and is regularly sported by Holly too. It’s sophisticated yet stylish, and the regular sales are always a great chance to bag some bargains.

Satin skirt sleeveless rib knit mix midi dress: Was £129, now £103.20, Karenmillen.com

(Karen Millen)

Looking more like a skirt and a top, this dress combines a rib knit sleeveless turtleneck with a satin midi skirt for a very chic silhouette. The lime green colour makes a real statement and can be worn all year round for a whole host of occasions from summer parties to wedding guest looks. Paired with a Reiss horseshoe buckle belt (£58, Reiss.com) and Misspap over-the-knee boots (£90, Misspap.com), Rochelle looked just gorgeous in green, and we can’t wait to recreate it.

Buy now

Who is Rochelle Humes’s stylist for This Morning?

Amber Jackson is the fashion editor for This Morning and a stylist for ITV. She styles Rochelle Humes in the fabulous outfits we see each day and also compiles the pieces for the fashion segment on the show.

How does Rochelle Humes do her hair?

Jay Amir-Nazemi Afshar, aka Jayb.hair on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Rochelle’s looks, from red carpet events to wedding guest locks – and it looks like they’re also behind her recent This Morning mane too. Today, she wore her hair in a chic top knot up-do but regularly opts to keep it down too.

Where is Rochelle Humes from?

Rochelle was born in Barking, a suburb of East London and attended the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls in Hornchurch and Colin’s Performing Arts School. She began her career in British pop group S Club Juniors and later joined the girl group The Saturdays in 2007. Since then, Rochelle has turned to TV presenting and often works alongside her husband, JLS star, Marvin Humes.

