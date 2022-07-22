The online school uniform shops to know, from M&S to Aldi

While it may only feel like your child broke up for summer two minutes ago, September will roll around before you know it. And when it does, you’ll undoubtedly be frantically rushing around trying to kit the kids out in uniform for the new school year.

But luckily for you, you can say goodbye to those in-store panic buying sessions by getting organised and ordering the whole lot online. Whether you’re getting them ready for “big school”, or simply replacing the clothes they’ve outgrown, there are plenty of destinations that mean you can get them kitted out easily and more affordably.

Aldi, for example, currently has an impressive offer in place that means you can buy an entire uniform for just £5. Similarly, Matalan’s dedicated back-to-school shop has hundreds of different styles, making it a treasure trove for all of your little one’s needs.

If you can, we’d certainly recommend beating that back-to-school rush once and for all and getting that September to-do list ticked off. You’ll certainly get an A-star for your organisation.

To help you in your endeavor, we’ve rounded up the best online school uniform shops you need to know about, from Asda to M&S.

Asda school uniform

Smart price supermarket Asda is a reliable destination when it comes to kitting your kids out for the new term. It has a huge range on offer, all at affordable prices. Trousers cost as little as £6 (Asda.com) for a two-pack and you can also get two sweatshirts for just £4 (Asda.com). Of course, you can also get a P.E. kit from £2 (Asda.com).

M&S school uniform

(M&S)

This isn’t just any school uniform, this is the M&S school uniform collection. The household stalwart promises that its offering is light, cool, and comfortable. Luckily if you’re a parent or carer of mucky pups, M&S has a selection of stain-resistant polo shirts (from £6, Marksandspencer.com) as well as a three-pack of easy iron shirts (from £10, Marksandspencer.com).

Of course, you can also expect all of the other school staples, including skirts (from £6, Marksandspencer.com), dresses (from £9, Marksandspencer.com), trousers (from £7, Marksandspencer.com), and even P.E. kit (from £2.50, Marksandspencer.com).

And if it’s shoes you’re after, the M&S kids’ leather trainers (from £24, Marksandspencer.com) landed a spot in our review of the best kid’s school shoes, with our writer noting that they have a scruff-resistant coating, which keeps them “looking in good condition”.

Aldi school uniform

Everyone’s favourite budget-friendly supermarket has a great range of competitively priced uniform. And that means that you can get an entire uniform outfit for just £5. You can expect all of the usual back-to-school clothing, including black trousers (£1.75, Aldi.co.uk) and navy sweatshirts (£1.50, Aldi.co.uk). Polo shirts in white (£1.75, Aldi.co.uk) and blue (£1.75, Aldi.co.uk) were also available but have currently sold out – fingers crossed they’ll be back before summer ends.

Matalan school uniform

If you’re looking for an online destination that has hundreds of different items to choose from, Matalan really is the answer. With a whole section dedicated to school uniform and prices starting from just £2, you can’t go wrong.

Unsure what to expect? It stocks items for both primary and secondary school-aged kids, including shirts (£10, Matalan.co.uk), skirts and trousers (from £3, Matalan.co.uk), as well as an impressive range of sweaters (from £6, Matalan.co.uk) and cardigans (from £8, Matalan.co.uk) in a full range of colours. The shirts (from £4.50, Matalan.co.uk) were considered comfortable by our tester, while the easy-iron fabric received high praise from parents.

Next school uniform

(Next)

Of course, Next has you covered when it comes to kitting out your kids for the new term. From shirts and trousers to dresses and cardigans, it has a dedicated back-to-school shop for girls and one for boys, so really does have everything you could possibly need. With prices starting from £6, its pocket-friendly range really is where it’s at.

Sainsbury’s school uniform

If getting the kids dressed in the morning is a long process, Sainsbury’s has come to the rescue by launching a “school dress with ease” range, which is dedicated to encouraging them to dress themselves. Designed with touch and close fasteners instead of buttons, this smart-looking high-quality range is a great way to give greater independence to your kids.

With sweatshirts (£4, Sainsburys.co.uk) costing less than £5, and a two-pack of pull-on trousers (from £7, Sainsburys.co.uk), you’ll want to beat the back-to-school rush with these affordable prices. If your little one needs a pinafore though, look no further than this jersery two-pack (from £8, Sainsburys.co.uk), which featured in our review of the best school uniform, with our tester noting that it offers “a little extra something in the comfort stakes, particularly for youngsters just starting school”.

Shoe Zone school uniform

If your kids haven’t outgrown their uniform, but are in need for a new pair of kicks, Shoe Zone is the place to go. You can get them a pair of plimsolls (£2.99, Shoezone.com), and its black leather-look shoes start at just £9.99. A great one to know, particularly owing to the rate in which kids’ feet grow.

Amazon school uniform

As retailers go, Amazon stocks just about everything and anything you could possibly need, and that includes school uniform. It’s perhaps one of the best destinations if you go against our advice of beating the crowd as in most instances you can rely on next-day delivery (thank you Amazon Prime).

Unsure what to expect? Well, you can pick up everything from skirts (£12.99, Amazon.co.uk) and polo shirts (£9.95, Amazon.co.uk) to sweatshirts (from £6.33, Amazon.co.uk) and trousers (from £6.95, Amazon.co.uk).

John Lewis & Partners school uniform

(John Lewis & Partners)

Known for its high-quality clothing, John Lewis & Partners certainly delivers, and thankfully its affordable Anyday range is here to make it that bit more pocket-friendly. Its shirts and blouses start at just £3 per item, while you can get a two-pack of trousers for little more than £10. For sweatshirts, you can expect to spend around £6, which, considering the quality, is very good value.

