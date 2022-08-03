Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While the back to school rush might seem yonks away yet, if you’re keen to avoid the last minute hunt for their elusive pencil case or dissapearing trainer (we’ve all been there) then getting the kids’ ducks in a row now could make all the difference.

Luckily, there’s a whole host of familiar brands and retailers housing back to school essentials across everything from stationery and school shoes to backpacks, lunch boxes and more. And the really good news? Lots of it is on sale.

Whether it’s a laptop to help with homework and revision notes, their first pair of school shoes or a reusable water bottle to keep them hydrated and cut down on plastic, finding what you need should be simple, and hopefully pretty affordable too.

From Amazon’s back to school edit to offers from Rymans, Paperchase and WHSmiths, we’ve also spotted deals on Kickers, Eastpak, Puma, Nike and more.

Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered with a round-up of deals to spot ahead of the new term.

Read more:

Stationery

Paperchase A4 white foil dot lever arch file: Was £7, now £3.50, Paperchase.com

(Paperchase)

For organising exam notes or keeping homework in order and preventing it from creasing, a larger ring binder can be really useful – and it can’t hurt if it looks pretty too. Boasting a fun gold polka dot pattern this A4 option from Paperchase is currently half price.

Buy now

Oxford Campus A4 notebook: Was £12.79, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Now with over 20 per cent off, tick fresh new notebooks off the list with these three lined Oxford Campus pads. Each is filled with 70 sides (140 pages) which can be used on both sides owing to the high quality paper – ideal for note taking, exam revision and, let’s face it, a fair bit of doodling, they’ve got handy margins and holes for adding pages to their ring binder.

Buy now

Sharpie fluo XL highlighters: Was £5.65, now £2.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Highlighters are a pencilcase mainstay and this pink, yellow, green and orange multi-pack has over 50 per cent off. Ideal for revision sessions and classroom note taking, they’re said to be quick-drying and odourless too. For £2.50, we’d snap these up sharpish.

Buy now

Casio FX-83GTX calculator: Was £17.99, now £11.99, Ryman.co.uk

(Ryman)

Shopping for an older maths whizz? Designed for Key Stages three and four (which tends to be when students take their GCSEs) right through to higher education, this calculator is a solid investment if they’re planning on taking maths further too. The slide on case should keep it protected while batteries are included, which is handy. Add it to your basket while it’s over 30 per cent off.

Buy now

WHSmith assorted colour school maths set in clear case: Was £7.99, now £3.99, Whsmith.co.uk

(WHSmith)

The home of all things stationery, WHSmiths has a whole host of half price school essentials, like this maths set for key stages three and four. Housed in a clear case the collection includes compass, mechanical pencil, protractor, ruler and more – although interestingly, WHSmiths can’t specify whether you will receive a pink, blue or completely clear case.

Buy now

Paperchase turquoise colourama pencil case: Was £5, now £3, Paperchase.com

(Paperchase)

Featuring a bright and funky theme, this case will certainly stand out in the classroom – which means, in theory, it should be harder to lose (here’s hoping). Pretty in turquoise it measures in at 12cm x 20cm – make sure that all their pens, rubbers and so on will fit in before buying though. And for just £3, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Rex London space age pencil case: Was £8, now £6.40, Ocado.com

(Rex London )

Rex London is an IndyBest fave for kids’ essentials, and this rocket-adorned pencil case is discounted by 20 per cent. Wrapped in oil cloth the design should be easy to wipe clean, while the practical size shouldn’t be too bulky – perfect for full-to-the-brim backpacks.

Buy now

Tech

Lenovo 100E gen 2 intel celelron N4020 chromebook: Was £237.97 now £119.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

(Lenovo)

If you’re thinking of investing in a laptop for older kids, this chromebook from Lenovo is especially affordable right now with £118 off. Touted as tough but lightweight, it holds 4GB of RAM and, to avoid damage and spillage fiascos it boasts bumpers and a spill-proof keyboard. It survives for 10 hours on just one charge too, which would be perfect for taking into school or college for the day.

Buy now

Shoes and accessories

Eastpak out of office backpack: Was £57, now £50, Sportsdirect.com

(Eastpak)

Treading the line between fashion and function, Eastpak backpacks are a real classic. With padded straps for extra comfort, this iteration looks big enough for books and supplies, with a handy zip pocket for phones, lunch cards and other essentials. Courtsey of Sports Direct, it’s almost 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Kickers disley Hi childrens shoes: Was £51.99, now £36.99, Sportsdirect.com

(Kickers)

Tots grow out of shoes in a blink of an eye, so kit them out for less with these leather lace-up Kickers while they’re almost 30 per cent off. Ideal for school and with extra grip owing to a craggy sole, they’re cushioned for comfort too. If the sale does come to an end, Sports Direct’s back to school deals are worth a look, with savings across school shoes, trainers and more.

Buy now

WHSmith lunch bag: Was £7.99, now £3.99, Whsmith.co.uk

(WHSmith)

Too cool for bright colours, monsters and unicorns? Here’s a simple lunch box they’ll actually use. With a simple black design it features handles and a roomy interior to stash snacks, sarnies and bottles, while the bag itself is lined with foil to keep the contents fresh – and it’s now half price.

Buy now

Karrimor water bottle 750ml: Was £13.99, now £5, Houseoffraser.co.uk

(Karrimor)

Keep them hydrated in the classroom while cutting down on plastic with a reusable water bottle like this one. Owing to the House of Fraser sale prices, the Karrimor bottle has been reduced to just a fiver, while plumping for the pink or transparent iteration costs a little more, at £6.99 – either way, this is a real steal.

Buy now

Puma essentials story pack women’s training barrel bag: Was £30, now £15, Puma.com

(Puma)

If their kit bag has seen better days, Puma’s barrel bag is now half price. Made with at least 20 per cent recycled materials it’s large but wearable, so they’ll actually want to use it, while the design features Puma’s familiar branding on a starry pattern – if they’re not a fan of the sparkles, there’s a similar option in turquoise with the same discount too (£15, Puma.com).

Buy now

John Lewis children’s monster print backpack, blue: Was £18, now £9, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

With its eye-catching print and colourful handles, this monster backpack should, at least, be easy to spot ahead of morning school runs, and right now it’s less than £10. With handy zippers and name tag inside, the straps are adjustable for the most comfortable fit, whether they’re ferrying snacks, water bottles or school supplies. To go matchy matchy, this monster lunchbox is also half price (Was 14, now £7, Johnlewis.com).

Buy now

