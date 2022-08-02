Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Summer is here in all its barbecuing, Aperol Spritz drinking, paddling pool wading glory – if you catch it on the right day. And we’re loading up on sunscreen, sun hats, fans and many other sunshine must-haves ready to tackle the rays.

While the above might not be the most exciting things to buy, lest you be in desperate need of an aftersun to soothe some red raw skin – let’s all remember the importance of a good SPF even on cloudy-looking days – there is one product that toes the line between a need and a want, sunglasses.

Acting as a favourite accessory for many a fashion fan – let’s take Anna Wintour as our case in point – sunglasses have the power to transform a whole outfit, flatter your face and can even hide those ever-growing under-eye bags after a poor night’s sleep as well. But they aren’t purely aesthetic either.

Glasses experts Vision Express state that overexposure to sunlight and UV rays can be damaging for our eyes, with the simplest and most effective method of protection being to wear sunglasses with 100 per cent UV protection. Although this can make for darker lenses, which aren’t always safe to drive in, so 80 per cent or more is generally considered safe enough for everyday wear on sunny days, also falling into sunglasses category three.

So, we rolled up our sleeves and set about testing the newly trending sunglasses brand Quay, which you may recognise from sponsoring Love Island this year.

Read more:

How we tested

While we may be too late for Casa Amor, we did jet off to sunny Ibiza to really put these sunnies through their paces, to see whether they could handle the heat (if you pardon the pun).

As we’ve already stressed, aesthetics isn’t the core factor when it comes to this accessory, but with thousands of options to choose from – ranging from high street bargain prices all the way up to luxury designer labels – you can be picky when it comes to shape, size, colour and design. And that’s what we started off with.

Ultimately, the true test came down to how well they protected our eyes from the sun. As well as how well they stayed on our sweaty faces and, last but not least, how they held up after being chucked in the bottom of our beach bag, despite all coming with a clear plastic case and glasses cloth.

Quay on the radio

(Quay)

Rating: 8.5/10

Now, this is quite a daring shape for most people, we know. But, as our guide on the most flattering sunglasses for each face shape highlighted, anyone with a heart-shaped face may fare better with this cat-eye design. We tested them in a green shade, but the pink and purple are also incredibly fun for a pop of colour.

Made from thick acetate they’re extremely sturdy, while the silver metal accents give them a rather expensive look too. Although we wouldn’t encourage it, we did wear them in the sea and the pool. They don’t float but are quite snug around the head, so we had little worry of them falling off even when popping our head under.

Quay doesn’t explicitly state what level of UV protection its sunglasses are, noting that the majority fall into category two or three. Given the dark lenses on this pair we’d imagine they fall into a three at around 92 per cent UV protection. But polarised options are also available in this style.

Buy now £49, Quayaustralia.co.uk

Quay flat out

(Quay )

Rating: 7.5/10

Currently on sale with an impressive £20 saving, the flat out style is more on the stereotypically feminine side. With thin gold-tone metal arms, nose band and adjustable nose pads, this pair is certainly not as sturdy as the thick-set acetate options. Oversized in a cat-eye shape, it’s giving us a WAG-era vibe and our tester felt very much like a glamourous Range Rover mum wearing them.

For driving, daily errands and chilled evenings outside, these are certainly a pair to have on the radar. But don’t expect to chuck them in your beach bag and go swimming and have them looking box fresh afterwards – these are ones to take care with.

Again, judging by the darkness of the lenses we’d say these would fall into a category three, but do remember to always take care and never stare directly into the sun.

Buy now £29, Quayaustralia.co.uk

Quay after hours

(Quay)

Rating: 10/10

Large, heavy and incredibly thick-set, these glasses were our favourite pick of the bunch. Similar to on the radio but with a bigger lens, they can certainly handle a good rough-and-tumble, so for anyone not dainty with their glasses, this may be an option for you.

Again, they hugged the face quite well so there was no chance of slippage and with a built-in nose band you could even commit the cardinal sin of wearing them on your head without the nose band getting wrapped around your hair. The metal detailing on these is in a gold tone so will compliment any gold jewellery lovers, and at £39 we found them hard to fault.

This pair of sunglasses also has a darker lens, so we’re again presuming they fall into category three and there are polarised options available for an extra £10.

Buy now £39, Quayaustralia.co.uk

Quay total vibe

(Quay )

Rating: 8.5/10

Named best seventies-inspired sunglasses in our sunglasses for every face shape round-up, our other IndyBest tester was equally as chuffed with Quay. “Quay sunglasses are a favourite for a reason: they offer premium quality at an affordable price with a plethora of styles to choose from”, they shared.

Adding, “as someone who often struggles with finding the right fit when it comes to eyewear, thanks to prominent cheeks and a round face, our tester can always count on Quay frames to look flattering and feel comfortable. The wide arms make for even more of a statement and the hardware feels sturdy.”

Buy now £49, Quayaustralia.co.uk

The verdict: Quay sunglasses

Overall, we are certainly impressed with Quay and can see why the brand has sprung to fame. Love Island promo aside, they’re stylish, good quality and a lower price point than some other famous eyewear brands.

If we were to be pernickety – which is our job, after all – we’d love for the brand to provide a bit more information on exactly what each pair is made from and what protection the lenses offer from UV rays. While it’s great that polarised options are available, we’d also love to see them expand into prescription lenses too so any regular glasses wearers don’t have to double-up.

But, for anyone looking for a premium pair of sunnies without the hefty price tag, you may be in luck with these.

