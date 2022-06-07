The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Love Island launches new beauty collection with Makeup Revolution – here’s what we’re buying

It’s the beauty collaboration we didn’t know we needed this summer

Eva Waite-Taylor
Tuesday 07 June 2022 12:09
<p>From eyeshadow palettes to bronzers, these bargain beauty buys are 100 per cent our type on paper </p>

(The Independent)

Love Island is back on our screens, signalling the start of a two-month commitment to watching the drama unfold as hopeful singletons battle for the chance of winning a £50,000 cash prize, or as they like to call it: finding love.

As a fresh selection of Islanders, including Michael Owen’s 19-year-old daughter Gemma, entered the villa, Chloe Burrows, a contestant from 2021, revealed that they are banned from bringing fake tan in with them over the risk of it staining the sheets.

While this did come as quite the shock to us, we’d hazard a guess that in the place of fake tan, the beauty bounty in the villa is enviable. And if there’s anything that’ll prove that it’s the new Love Island x Makeup Revolution collaboration.

The exclusive collaboration, which launched on 27 May, consists of a full range of limited-edition beauty products, including everything from fake tan to highlighters.

All of the items are said to be inspired by summers spent in the Love Island villa, past and present, and will help you to recreate the make-up looks that the Islanders serve up during your very own summer of love. These are the products going straight in our basket.

Read more:

Love Island x Makeup Revolution whipped tanning mousse ultra dark: £9.99, Revolutionbeauty.com

(Makeup Revolution)

Just because the Islanders are banned from using fake tan, doesn’t mean you should hold back this summer. Luckily the new beauty collab includes a bottle of the good stuff. According to the brand, the foam formula dries quickly and develops within four to six hours. To prevent patchy arms or orange hands, we’d recommend adding the Love Island x Makeup Revolution tanning mitt (£8, Revolutionbeauty.com) to your basket too.

Buy now

Love Island x Makeup Revolution liquid lava: £15, Revolutionbeauty.com

(Makeup Revolution)

If you’re looking to fake a glowy complexion, this highlighter sounds like it’ll do the trick. It looks as though it’ll add a nice, slightly sparkly finish and is said to have a coconut scent, which will undoubtedly transport you to the beach. It’s multi-purpose too because it can be used on both your face and body.

Buy now

Love Island x Makeup Revolution brow fix gel: £5, Revolutionbeauty.com

(Makeup Revolution)

The key to a great brow is to make sure they’re looking thick and fluffed up. So if you need help making sure yours stay in place, this clear gel is the answer you’ve been searching for. It’ll help you tame stray hairs, as well as create a laminated look.

Buy now

Love Island x Makeup Revolution I’ve got a text forever flawless eyeshadow palette: £12, Revolutionbeauty.com

(Makeup Revolution)

If summer has you dreaming of vacays and bright colours, this eyeshadow palette is the perfect way to inject some bright hues into your make-up look. It features 18 different colours, from a peachy orange to a bright blue. The selection of matte and shimmers is a surefire way to make sure you’re always turning heads.

Buy now

Love Island x Makeup Revolution coupled up lip kit vibing: £6, Revolutionbeauty.com

(Makeup Revolution)

Prepare to pucker up this summer with this lip kit. The matte lipstick and liner set comes in three different shades, including bright pink and brown.

Buy now

Love Island x Makeup Revolution bronzer bae-cation: £5, Revolutionbeauty.com

(Makeup Revolution)

If your holygrail beauty product is a bronzer, you need to see this new one from the Love Island x Makeup Revolution collection. The matte powder should help you look sun-kissed if the weather back home doesn’t quite live up to Majorca’s.

Buy now

Love Island x Makeup Revolution body butter beach bum: £6, Revolutionbeauty.com

(Makeup Revolution)

The key to making sure your fake tan doesn’t go patchy is keeping your skin hydrated, so we’d recommend adding this body butter to your skincare routine. According to the brand, it’s got a tropical scent and it’ll leave your skin feeling much more smooth. We’re not sure about you, but this sounds like our type on paper.

Buy now

Obsessed with Love Island? Here's where to buy the covetable water bottles and merch

