Holiday season is upon us, and one bag in particular is set to be a mainstay of the poolside. Dubbed the summer It bag, Prada’s raffia tote is dominating proceedings for the second year running.

Adorning the arms of everyone from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to seemingly every influencer on our Instagram feeds, the holdall has become an A-lister favourite, thanks to its laid-back aesthetic, on-point raffia weaving and embroidered Prada logo. So much so that Prada brought back the sell-out tote in five new colours in April.

But with its eye-watering £1,400 price tag, it’s not the most accessible bag, which is why we rejoiced when Zara dropped a £22.99 alternative to Prada’s cult holdall. Available in four hues, the spacious tote is perfect for beach days, holiday excursions or balmy days in the city.

Whether you choose the beige, black and beige, fuchsia pink and orange or bright yellow version, Zara’s woven tote bag can add either a neutral touch to your summer ensemble or help you lean into dopamine dressing for 2022.

Costing a casual £1,378 less than Prada’s raffia bag, we’ll be heading straight to the high street for Zara’s equally stylish alternative. Here’s everything you need to know.

Zara contrast woven tote bag: £22.99, Zara.com

Zara’s tote boasts a statement contrast-coloured exterior. The neutral beige colourway is the perfect dupe for Prada’s natural raffia (£1,400, Prada.com), as is the black for the designer label’s similar version (£1,400, Prada.com). Zara’s alternatives also boast the same boxy shape, woven aesthetic and practical design. With its roomy size (36.5 x 31 x 7cm), the high street holdall is a chic way to cart your possessions to the pool or beach.

For those who like their accessories big and bold, Zara’s fuchsia and orange contrasting tote bag is perfect for adding a splash of colour to your look. With hot pink being the colour of the season, the tote is perfect for dipping your toe into the trend.

Offering a subtler pop of colour, Zara’s bright yellow and beige bag is a stellar alternative to Prada’s significantly pricier designer option (£1,400, Prada.com).

