These are the best refurbished PS5 deals in the UK

It’s been more than five years since Sony launched the PlayStation 5, and if you still haven’t managed to get your hands on one, it’s only become harder. Not because of supply shortages which plagued the console in 2021, but because the PlayStation 5 has slowly crept up in price.

Two years after launch, Sony increased the price of the PS5 disc edition by £30. Then, in early 2025, the PS5 digital edition followed suit with a £40 price hike of its own, shoving both models further out of reach for anyone hoping to pick one up on a budget. And don’t even get me started on the eye-watering £699 price tag of the PS5 Pro.

Thankfully, you don’t have to splash out on a brand-new PS5 to get the full next-gen experience. Buying refurbished can knock a significant chunk off the asking price. And if the word refurbished gives you the heebie-jeebies, you can rest easy knowing that reputable retailers fully test, clean and restore consoles to working order, with a warranty included for peace of mind.

One thing to be aware of before shopping around is that there are several different versions of the PS5. The OG disc and digital edition consoles are bulkier, and are no longer sold new. They were both replaced by the PS5 Slim, which can be bought with a detachable disc drive. Sony now also sells a PS5 Pro, a high-spec premium version of the console, which has better rendering, graphics and upscaling.

So, whether you’re after the PS5 Slim, don’t mind an older full-fat OG console, or just want a cheaper powerful PS5 Pro, I’ve rounded up all the best retailers to buy a refurbished console, and the best offers to shop now.

The best refurbished PS5 deals in 2026

Back Market refurbished PS5 deals: Backmarket.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Back Market )

Launched in 2014, Back Market is a UK marketplace for refurbished tech, including the PlayStation 5. The company says all of its refurbished PS5s go through a multi-point inspection, looking at everything from whether the buttons and ports work, to checking over the fans, ventilation, speakers and more.

Each console comes with everything you need to start playing, including a power cable, HDMI cable and at least one controller with a charging cable. All purchases come with a one-year warranty and free 30-day returns. Back Market grades its consoles as either good or excellent. They work perfectly, but consoles rated as “good” might have a cosmetic scuff.

Prices are always changing, but at the time of writing, you can get a original PS5 disc edition console in a good condition (usually £479.99, now £354, Backmarket.co.uk), as well as an original PS5 digital edition console in a good condition (usually £429.99, now £336, Backmarket.co.uk). You can also get a newer PS5 Slim digital edition console in a good condition (usually £429.99, now £341, Backmarket.co.uk), or if you want a cheap PS5 Pro, you can get it in an excellent condition (usually £699.99, now £584, Backmarket.co.uk).

PlayStation Direct refurbished PS5 deals: Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( PlayStation Direct )

If you want to buy from Sony itself, PlayStation Direct sells certified refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles. They’re refurbished and recertified by PlayStation, with Sony saying each unit goes through a full testing process to meet the same functional standards as a brand-new console.

Certified refurbished PS5s are restored to full working order and sold with a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty, free express delivery and free 30-day returns. Each console comes with a power cable, HDMI cable and one DualSense controller in the box.

Sony doesn’t grade its consoles – each one is refurbished to look and work like new. That means prices don’t tend to change. At the time of writing, you can buy a certified refurbished original PS5 disc edition console (usually £479.99, now £389.99, Playstation.com) or a certified refurbished original PS5 digital edition console (usually £429.99, now £339.99, Playstation.com). There are no refurbished PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro consoles available.

Amazon Renewed refurbished PS5 deals: Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon sells refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles through its Amazon Renewed programme, which features devices that have been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by approved third-party sellers. Amazon says Renewed products are restored to their original factory settings and graded by cosmetic condition – either premium, excellent, good or acceptable.

Each refurbished PS5 is fully functional, with cosmetic condition varying depending on the grade. Premium and excellent consoles are described as looking close to new, while good and acceptable might have more visible signs of wear, such as scuffs or scratches. You’ll get a power cable, an HDMI cable and at least one controller. All Amazon Renewed purchases come with a one-year guarantee and 30-day returns.

Prices fluctuate frequently, but at the time of writing, you can pick up a original PS5 disc edition console in an excellent condition (usually £449, now £379, Amazon.co.uk), or an original PS5 digital edition console in an excellent condition (usually £429.99, now £343.59, Amazon.co.uk). Amazon doesn’t currently have any refurbished PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro consoles for sale.

MusicMagpie refurbished PS5 deals: Musicmagpie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( MusicMagpie )

MusicMagpie is a UK-based refurbished tech retailer that sells pre-owned and refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles directly, rather than acting as a marketplace. The company says every refurbished PS5 goes through extensive testing by its in-house technicians and is restored to full working order before resale.

MusicMagpie grades its consoles by cosmetic condition, including pristine, very good and good. All refurbished PS5s come with a free 12-month warranty, free delivery and a 14-day money-back guarantee. Each console comes with a power cable, HDMI cable and one controller. You might spot some cosmetic damage on lower-graded consoles.

At the time of writing, you can get a PS5 Slim digital edition console in a very good condition (usually £429.99, now £354.99, Musicmagpie.co.uk), or a PS5 Slim disc edition console in a pristine condition (usually £479.99, now £444.99, Musicmagpie.co.uk). It doesn’t have any PS5 Pros at the moment, and the original full-fat versions of the PS5 seem to be more expensive than the PS5 Slim versions.

The iOutlet refurbished PS5 deals: Theioutlet.com

open image in gallery ( The iOutlet )

Launched in 2012, the iOutlet is a fairly well-established online UK-based refurbished tech retailer. The company says all refurbished PS5s are tested, cleaned and restored to full working order by its in-house technicians before being listed for sale.

According to The iOutlet, each refurbished console undergoes thorough functional testing, with any faulty components repaired or replaced where necessary. Consoles are then cleaned and graded by cosmetic condition using an A+, A, B and C system. A+ “Pristine” units should show little to no visible wear, while lower grades may show more noticeable cosmetic marks, though performance shouldn’t be impacted. You get a 12-month warranty and 14-day returns. All the accessories you need to get started come in the box.

At the time of writing, you can pick up a PS5 digital edition console in a B condition (usually £389.99, now £309.99, Theioutlet.com) and an original PS5 disc edition console in a B condition (usually £479.99, now £349.99, Theioutlet.com). There are also PS5 Slim models available, including a PS5 Slim digital edition console in an A+ pristine condition (usually £429.99, now £349.99, Theioutlet.com), and a PS5 Slim disc edition console in an A+ pristine condition (usually £479.99, now £379.99, Theioutlet.com). You can also get a refurbished PS5 Pro in an A grade (usually £699.99, now £579.99, Theioulet.com). The retailer sells accessories and even refurbished PlayStation Portals, too.

