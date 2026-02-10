Buying tampons or sanitary pads once a month is not exactly the most exciting way to spend your money. One solution I’ve found is investing in the best period pants. A comfortable yet effective alternative to single-use period products, a pair of period pants can replace 100 (or more) disposable pads or tampons.

Comprised of several absorbent layers, moisture-wicking materials and reliable leak-proofing, period pants can hold around two to five tampons’ worth of blood. And it’s recommended that you change period underwear every eight to 12 hours for regular flow, or every four to eight hours on days where your flow is heavy.

Wearing the best pair will ensure you feel secure, protected, and, of course, comfortable. And to find the pairs that perform well on all these counts, I put a range of different designs to the test over months of wear – both on and off my flow, on lighter and heavier days, and overnight, too.

For me, Wuka’s briefs (£15.99, Wuka.co.uk) stood out. They’re seamless under clothing, come in a range of absorbencies, and they look great, too. But I’ve found cheaper options, pairs you can wear swimming, options for when you’re on heavy flow, and so much more. Keep reading for the designs that made the final cut.

The best period pants for 2026 are:

How I tested

I added these pants to my underwear rotation for several months ( Amy Sedghi/The Independent )

I tested a large range of period pants to find the best of the best. I wore each pair for months, evaluating how well they performed while I was on and off my flow. I chose a variety of designs and absorbency levels, and assessed them for comfort (no one wants uncomfortable pants), style, cost, effectiveness, aftercare, and durability. You can read a full, detailed breakdown of my testing criteria at the end of the review.

Q How do period pants work? Period pants are made from an absorbent material with multiple layers designed to keep moisture and menstrual blood away from your skin. Fibres trap the liquid to keep any stains or leaks at bay while maintaining your comfort. If you are hesitant to fully trust a pair, as a beginner, try them out on a lighter flow day or use them as backup protection to see how you feel. It’s also worth wearing them during a range of daily activities so you can see how they’ll fare, whether it’s while you’re sleeping, spending the evening out or heading to the gym. Q How to wash period pants Just like a normal pair of knickers, period pants are also washable and made without harmful toxins and chemicals. Once they’ve been worn, make sure to rinse them with cold water before adding them to the rest of your laundry for the washing machine. Remember not to use fabric conditioner, as this can adversely affect the materials and absorbent layers. Zip them up in a mesh bag if you have one to hand – just for added protection – then simply air dry. Q Can you wear period pants while swimming? The high-leg cut of most pairs of period pants does mean you could comfortably wear the absorbent underwear under swimwear on a very light flow day, but they are not designed for the water. Instead, try period swimwear, which is designed to be worn in the water, absorb your flow and give you the freedom to swim on your period without pads or tampons.

