We tried out Wuka’s period pants to see if they go with the flow

With a growing global awareness of the environmental impact of disposable period products and a desire from many to embrace a more sustainable life, reusable period pants, pads and cups have become more popular than ever. Period pants, in particular, have been in-demand with Boots having recorded a sales increase of 319 per cent when they introduced period underwear in the summer of 2021.

The idea is simple: period pants are designed to look like regular underwear but feature waterproof and absorbent layers in the gusset to soak up period blood and stop it from transferring through to your clothes. There are now a huge variety of brands, styles, sizes and absorbencies on offer, so whether you prefer your pants big and high-waisted or small and lacy, there are options out there for all tastes.

Once you’re done, simply rinse the pants under cold water until the water runs clear, then pop them into your washing machine with your normal load (skip the fabric conditioner though as this can affect the waterproof performance of the pants). Then you can either hang dry or dry flat.

Disposal of single use menstrual products – tampons, pads and applicators generates 200,000 tonnes of waste per year, according to the Women’s Environmental Network. It also states that a single pair of period underwear, amazingly, can replace 100 or more disposable pads or tampons. So, with that in mind, it’s definitely worth trying a pair of period pants if you’re looking for simple ways to reduce your environmental impact.

Sustainable period underwear brand Wuka was founded by environmental scientist, Ruby Raut, who grew up in Nepal who has seen first-hand the destructive nature of period poverty and menstrual shaming. As well as partnering with charities such as Surfers Against Sewage, Days for Girls and the Hygiene Bank, Wuka and Ruby are campaigning to end the government’s 20 per cent VAT charge on period underwear. The brand’s seamless midi brief has been a huge hit, with Wuka having to restock several times after a sell-out launch and non-stop demand. In our round-up of the best period pants, they snatched the top spot. Read on for a more in-depth review of the Wuka seamless midi briefs and to see why we rate them so highly.

How we tested

Of course, there’s no better way to test period pants than to wear them on your flow. So, with that in mind, we tried the Wuka perform seamless midi briefs over a number of months and on varying days of our cycle.

We also tried them on days when we weren’t bleeding, just to see how they felt and if we would happily wear them on non-period days. It was also important to us to try the pants in a variety of situations, from out socialising, during exercise and overnight, to see how they fared. Another key consideration was how easy it was to wash and dry them, plus seeing how well the materials and design tolerated this.

Wuka perform seamless midi brief Rating: 9.5/10 Materials: Recycled nylon and cotton gusset

Recycled nylon and cotton gusset Absorbency options: Light, medium and heavy

Light, medium and heavy Sizing options: XXS-6XL Design Wuka’s perform seamless midi briefs are designed to be both absorbent and to go unnoticed under tight-fitting clothing. With a silky-smooth material made from recycled nylon generated from old plastic bottles and a seamless design, they deliver a VPL-free experience. The briefs also feature a cotton gusset that rises high in the front and back for protection and to avoid any leakages. Unlike some period pants, the smooth and unbulky gusset doesn’t leave you feeling like you’re wearing a nappy, which gets serious plus points from us. A moisture-wicking top-layer draws your flow away, while an absorbent, leakproof and breathable mid-layer locks it in, with the aim of keeping you dry and protected. We were impressed by the soft and silky feel of the fabric and how it sat smoothly against the skin. In that respect, it felt just like any other pair of silky underwear you might have in your drawer. Although we were aware of the absorbent gusset, it didn’t feel bulky or obtrusive. The seamless design truly works in eliminating any VPL – trust us we tried it under a variety of tight-fitting clothing, from gym leggings, figure-hugging dresses and satin slip skirts. Available in three absorbencies: light (one tampon’s worth), medium (two to three tampons’ worth) or heavy (up to four tampons’ worth), the midi briefs are also available to buy as a single item or in a pack of three (of the same absorbency). Inclusivity and body positivity are also important to the brand, as it stocks a range of sizes from XXS to 6XL. With sustainability and reducing waste being such key areas for Wuka, we were happy to see that the product arrived packaged in a fully compostable bag inside a recyclable FSC certified cardboard packet. Performance As well as looking and feeling good, it’s absolutely vital for period pants to perform. We tried Wuka’s seamless midi briefs in the heavy flow option over a series of months and also tested them out on various days during our flow. We were pleased with the absorbency and felt fully confident wearing them and carrying on with our daily activities, be that going for a run, dressed up and meeting friends in town or just working from home. We even tested them out on a gruelling hike and were pleased with the comfort, lack of leakages and how well they sat beneath workout clothes. We opted for the heavy flow option given that was what suited our flow, but there are also medium and light flow options that would be a better option for us in the lead up to or end of our period. Our only issue was that on very heavy days, they sometimes didn’t feel quite as dry in the gusset as we would have liked, but it’s a problem easily solved by swapping them for a fresh pair (easy to do if you get your hands on a multi-pack). We were also very impressed with how straightforward it was to rinse them out, stick them in the washing machine and leave them to dry naturally. For heavy flow period pants, they dried surprisingly quickly. Over a period of around nine months, we did notice a slight peeling away at the part where the gusset and edges meet, but by this point, we had worn them innumerable times, both during our flow and outside of it. Despite those small niggles, we’d still happily recommend the seamless briefs as they are a great, and reliable option for those looking to make the transition to reusable period underwear but are perhaps worried this means embracing Bridget Jones style options. Buy now £ 19.99 , Wuka.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Wuka perform seamless midi brief If you're looking for a pair of period pants that don't feel too dissimilar to underwear you might already have, but that offer comfort, confidence and absorbency, then Wuka's seamless midi briefs are a serious go-to in our book. They also sit smoothly next to the skin, not digging in and not producing any tell-tale signs under tight clothing. The fact that the brand also gives back (1 per cent of sales are donated to Surfers Against Sewage) and package its products in compostable and recyclable packaging makes us love it even more. It might not be the cheapest reusable period underwear brand on the market but we think its products offer great value and are pieces you'll go back to month after month, if not day after day.

