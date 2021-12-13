Buy now £10, Lovelunauk.com

Materials: Nylon, elastane, cotton and polyester

Absorbency options: One option – light/medium

Sizing options: 8-10, 10-12, 12-14 or 14-16

Rating: 7/10

Design

If it wasn’t for the cardboard packet declaring their use, the Love Luna period bikini brief might almost go unnoticed as period underwear. They have a classic bikini cut and simplicity that is reminiscent of a multi-pack of practical knickers you’d find in the trusty underwear section of an M&S. The soft cotton has a small and pretty lace trim, which feels comfortable next to the skin. They also offer moderate bottom coverage.

There are four layers to the pants: the first is a cotton lining, the second an absorbent and breathable two-way stretch layer to catch leaks, while the third is a waterproof layer to protect clothing and the fourth is a soft microfibre outer layer. It’s clear from the get-go that Love Luna has aimed to design a product that would fit in seamlessly in an underwear drawer and could happily be used at any time of the month. The padding is light and smooth, with none of the extra bulk that sometimes comes with period underwear. With just one absorbency option (light/medium) for the bikini brief, a choice of four sizes and only one colour option (black), there is a lack of choice, but we’re hoping this is something the brand will address as it grows.

As well as the period bikini briefs that we tested, Love Luna do midi and full brief versions, as well as a new bamboo brief option. Both the full brief and bamboo briefs are suitable for medium/heavy flows, while the midi is for light/medium. We like that the brand also has a teen range, with both a bikini and short style designed specifically for this age group. It’s also great to see that the brand is available both online and in-store at Sainsbury’s and online at Asda, as so often people stock up on their period products during the local supermarket shop.

We were also pleased with just how comfortable the pants felt and how they sat: there was no hint of bulkiness or bagginess.

Performance

As well as looking and feeling good, it’s absolutely vital for period pants to perform. We tried Love Luna’s period bikini briefs over a series of months, on various days during our flow. The light/medium absorbency is said to give the protection of two to three regular tampons. Given the lightweight feeling of the padding, we were most comfortable using these on specific days of our flow: such as the first day of bleeding or in the last few days of our period. It hugely depends on the individual’s period, but for us they were most effective on lighter days. When we tested them on medium flow days, we did find that for utmost comfort and dryness, it was best to swap them out after a few hours.

Saying this, we do think they are a great option for those who are interested in the idea of period pants, but maybe want to use them as a backup option or with another period product such as a menstrual cup or tampons. The pants are so like regular pants that they aren’t a huge switch. Also, at only £10, these are an accessible option for those on a budget.

Once worn, the pants were easy to rinse out under cold water and stick in the washing machine. Being so lightweight, the pants also dry quickly, which is very useful. Having worn them over a fair few months, we were impressed with how well they fared, with no obvious wear or tear.

The verdict: Love Luna period bikini brief

For a budget option, the Love Luna period bikini brief performed well and is an option worth having on your radar. We happily have added the pair to our mixed range of period underwear, favouring these for lighter flow days and also reaching for them on non-period days too.

We’d love to see more varied colour and size options in the future from this brand, but there’s no denying that their initial focus on producing a simple-yet-effective range has paid off. Whether you wear them for bladder leaks, light flow days or as a backup paired with other period products, they offer a practical and comfortable everyday option. The fact that you can pop them in your basket during a grocery shop and it’ll cost you a tenner is worth applauding, as accessibility and affordability can be major issues when it comes to sustainability.