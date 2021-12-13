The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Love Luna period pants review: How effective is the brand’s budget-friendly underwear?
From design to performance, we put these environmentally friendly undergarments to the test
Interest in period pants is growing: supermarkets are increasingly stocking the items, while the global period underwear market has been projected to reach $279.3m (£211m) by the end of 2026, according to Transparency Market Research. Increasing awareness of more sustainable options, plus new launches from established and emerging brands, has helped create a buzz.
Disposal of single-use menstrual products – tampons, pads and applicators – generates 200,000 tonnes of waste per year, according to the Women’s Environmental Network. Amazingly, a single pair of period underwear can replace 100 or more disposable pads or tampons.
So, with that in mind, it’s definitely worth trying a pair of period pants if you’re looking for simple ways to reduce your environmental impact. It can seem a pricey option, with many reusable period pants designed as an investment that will work out cheaper in the long run, but accessibility is also very important. After all, for more people to embrace eco-friendly options, there mustn’t be huge parts of the population who are priced out.
Step in then, Love Luna, which makes some of the cheapest reusable period briefs on the market. Being affordable, sustainable and comfortable are core values for the brand that was launched in 2017 by two women with extensive design experience in the underwear industry.
Offering products for both light bladder leakage and menstrual flow, the brand has a small but uncomplicated range of briefs. The most expensive – a period brief made using bamboo – costs £14. There are also teenage and maternity-specific options, plus Love Luna has recently launched its own biodegradable period pads. In our round-up of the best period pants, the brand’s brief was named the best for those on a budget. Read on for a more in-depth review.
How we tested
Of course, there’s no better way to test period pants than to wear them during your flow. So, with that in mind, we tried the Love Luna period bikini briefs over a number of months and on varying days of our cycle. We also tried them on days when we weren’t bleeding, just to see how they felt and if we would happily wear them on non-period days.
It was also important to us to try the pants in a variety of situations, including out socialising, during exercise and overnight, to see how they fared. Another key consideration was how easy it was to wash and dry them, plus seeing how well the materials and design tolerated this.
Love Luna period bikini brief
Buy now £10, Lovelunauk.com
- Materials: Nylon, elastane, cotton and polyester
- Absorbency options: One option – light/medium
- Sizing options: 8-10, 10-12, 12-14 or 14-16
- Rating: 7/10
Design
If it wasn’t for the cardboard packet declaring their use, the Love Luna period bikini brief might almost go unnoticed as period underwear. They have a classic bikini cut and simplicity that is reminiscent of a multi-pack of practical knickers you’d find in the trusty underwear section of an M&S. The soft cotton has a small and pretty lace trim, which feels comfortable next to the skin. They also offer moderate bottom coverage.
There are four layers to the pants: the first is a cotton lining, the second an absorbent and breathable two-way stretch layer to catch leaks, while the third is a waterproof layer to protect clothing and the fourth is a soft microfibre outer layer. It’s clear from the get-go that Love Luna has aimed to design a product that would fit in seamlessly in an underwear drawer and could happily be used at any time of the month. The padding is light and smooth, with none of the extra bulk that sometimes comes with period underwear. With just one absorbency option (light/medium) for the bikini brief, a choice of four sizes and only one colour option (black), there is a lack of choice, but we’re hoping this is something the brand will address as it grows.
As well as the period bikini briefs that we tested, Love Luna do midi and full brief versions, as well as a new bamboo brief option. Both the full brief and bamboo briefs are suitable for medium/heavy flows, while the midi is for light/medium. We like that the brand also has a teen range, with both a bikini and short style designed specifically for this age group. It’s also great to see that the brand is available both online and in-store at Sainsbury’s and online at Asda, as so often people stock up on their period products during the local supermarket shop.
We were also pleased with just how comfortable the pants felt and how they sat: there was no hint of bulkiness or bagginess.
Performance
As well as looking and feeling good, it’s absolutely vital for period pants to perform. We tried Love Luna’s period bikini briefs over a series of months, on various days during our flow. The light/medium absorbency is said to give the protection of two to three regular tampons. Given the lightweight feeling of the padding, we were most comfortable using these on specific days of our flow: such as the first day of bleeding or in the last few days of our period. It hugely depends on the individual’s period, but for us they were most effective on lighter days. When we tested them on medium flow days, we did find that for utmost comfort and dryness, it was best to swap them out after a few hours.
Saying this, we do think they are a great option for those who are interested in the idea of period pants, but maybe want to use them as a backup option or with another period product such as a menstrual cup or tampons. The pants are so like regular pants that they aren’t a huge switch. Also, at only £10, these are an accessible option for those on a budget.
Once worn, the pants were easy to rinse out under cold water and stick in the washing machine. Being so lightweight, the pants also dry quickly, which is very useful. Having worn them over a fair few months, we were impressed with how well they fared, with no obvious wear or tear.
The verdict: Love Luna period bikini brief
For a budget option, the Love Luna period bikini brief performed well and is an option worth having on your radar. We happily have added the pair to our mixed range of period underwear, favouring these for lighter flow days and also reaching for them on non-period days too.
We’d love to see more varied colour and size options in the future from this brand, but there’s no denying that their initial focus on producing a simple-yet-effective range has paid off. Whether you wear them for bladder leaks, light flow days or as a backup paired with other period products, they offer a practical and comfortable everyday option. The fact that you can pop them in your basket during a grocery shop and it’ll cost you a tenner is worth applauding, as accessibility and affordability can be major issues when it comes to sustainability.
