Friends will be back streaming in the UK soon – here’s where to watch

At the end of last year, dedicated fans of the American sitcom Friends were distraught when Netflix decided to pull the show from its catalogue. The comfort-watch staple stopped filming more than 20 years ago, but has remained a classic to this day. Its removal came after Netflix’s licensing deal for the series expired, with rights reverting to Warner Bros as part of the ongoing reshuffle of major titles between rival streaming platforms.

But hope is not lost for those who love to rewatch it over and over again. American streaming platform HBO Max has announced it will launch in the UK this March, bringing with it a library that includes hits such as Euphoria and House of the Dragon. And, most importantly for sitcom loyalists, Friends will once again be available to stream on demand.

The official launch date for the platform is 26 March, with monthly plans starting at just £4.99. Alongside the return of Friends, subscribers will gain access to a range of Warner Bros and HBO titles.

The platform will also host TNT Sports in the UK, offering subscribers live sport such as Premier League football, the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, top-flight rugby, UFC, MotoGP, Grand Slam tennis and major cycling tours.

From launch, all 10 seasons of Friends will be available to stream on demand, making HBO Max the only platform in the UK where viewers can watch the show in full. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

When is HBO Max coming to the UK?

The good news is that we don’t have too long to wait, as HBO Max is officially launching in the UK on Thursday 26 March 2026.

How to get HBO Max in the UK

HBO Max can be accessed via its app on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices, or through the website. There are various subscription options to choose from that will give you access to its library of TV shows, movies, sports, and more.

Does HBO Max have a free trial in the UK?

HBO Max has not announced a free trial for UK subscribers. Currently, it seems as though access will be through a paid subscription only.

When will ‘Friends’ join HBO Max?

Friends will be available to stream on HBO Max from its UK launch on March 26. The news comes after it was announced that the iconic show would be leaving Netflix in the UK last year. There will plenty of other popular shows available to watch, too, including Succession, Game of Thrones and The Sopranos. HBO Max will also be the home of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, and will mean those of us in the UK can finally watch hit US medical drama The Pitt.

How much is an HBO Max subscription in the UK?

HBO Max plans will vary and there will be five in total to choose from. Monthly options start from as low as £4.99 for the “Basic with Ads” plan. The “Standard with Ads plan” is £5.99, and allows you to stream on two devices in Full HD with 30 downloads. The ad-free “Standard plan” costs £9.99, while “Premium” is £14.99, offering four-device 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos and 100 downloads. You can also choose to sign up to TNT Sports, which is available for £30.99, either standalone or added to select entertainment plans, including live events and original documentaries.

