Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email

This year, Love Island has looked a little greener with the hit ITV show breaking up with its fast fashion roots and instead teaming up with its first-ever second-hand clothing sponsor.

The 2022 series – which concludes on Monday – has seen the islander’s donning pre-loved (and still head-turning) looks courtesy of the resell platform eBay. And now, you can shop the exact outfits worn by the contestants via eBay’s second Love Island auction.

Earlier this month, the first auction of its kind saw 40 of the season’s most coveted pieces go on sale – but the second looks to be even bigger. Kicking off at 8pm tonight, more than 60 items worn by the islanders will be available for viewers to get their hands on.

From Ekin-Su and Indiyah’s date night looks on last night’s episode, to Tasha’s couture dress from Movie Night, Andrew’s Massimo Dutti linen pink shirt or Davide’s Gucci white shirt, prices will start from 99p with the highest bidder winning and all proceeds going to Oxfam. Whether it’s a cut-out dress, a corset-inspired top or a Y2K pair of cargo pants, all of this summer’s hottest trends will be available on the eBay and Love Island auction hub.

The sale will run for one week only until Wednesday 3 August at 8pm, meaning you’ll want to be quick bidding on the items that shone out for you on screen. Here, we’ve rounded up the best looks that are just our type on paper.

Read more:

Ekin-Su’s Rat & Boa dress, size medium: Ebay.co.uk – bidding opens from 8pm on 29 July8pm

(ITV )

Fan-favourite Ekin-Su’s glamorous look in last night’s episode owed to this statement Rat & Boa piece. Originally bought for £87 on eBay, the lined long dress has an ivory silky finish, a cowl neck, a flattering open back and patterned detailing.

Bid from 8pm

Davide’s Gucci white shirt, size large: Ebay.co.uk – bidding opens from 8pm on 29 July

(ITV)

Hailing from the show’s controversial Movie Night episode, Davide’s Gucci white shirt tucked into navy trousers was a slick choice. The white button-up design is made from 100 per cent cotton and was originally bought for just £37.95 on eBay, you can soon bid on it from 99p.

Bid from 8pm

Tasha’s couture dress, size small: Ebay.co.uk – bidding opens from 8pm on 29 July

(ITV)

Worn during Movie Night, Tasha’s slinky black couture dress was a viewer favourite – and now, you can bid on it from 99p. Coming in a size small, the long-length dress nails occasion-wear with its thigh-high split down the front, the flattering cowl neck, open back and encrusted shoulder straps.

Bid from 9pm

Indiyah’s House of CB dress, size medium: Ebay.co.uk – bidding opens from 8pm on 29 July

(ITV)

On date night with Dami in last night’s episode, Indiyah wore this showstopping House of CB red and ruched bodycon maxi. The side split, square neck and structured bodice made for a flattering fit – and now, you can be in with a chance of owning the dress yourself.

Bid from 8pm

Paige’s House of CB turquoise dress, size XS: Ebay.co.uk – bidding opens from 8pm on 29 July

(ITV )

This mint and turquoise-hued mini dress from House of CB was donned by Paige on her boat date with Adam in last night’s episode. The bandage style is one of Love Island’s hottest trends and this bandeau take is a summer staple.

Bid from 8pm

Dami’s Dior shirt, size large: Ebay.co.uk – bidding opens from 8pm on 29 July

(ITV)

This vintage Dior shirt was a statement look for Dami during last night’s date with Indiyah. The red silk finish is teamed with short sleeves and a collared buttoned up design. Made from 100 per cent silk, we’re sure the designer piece will attract plenty of bidders in the auction.

Bid from 8pm

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on summer fashion, try the links below:

Love Island is back and so are its water bottles – here’s how to get your hands on the merch