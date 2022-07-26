Tying the knot 18 years after they called off their first wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – aka Bennifer – got married last week in a low-key drive-through ceremony in Las Vegas.

Rekindling their Noughties’s romance last spring, the singer announced her marriage via her OntheJLo newsletter with the heading “We did it”.

In full romcom-style, they naturally flew straight to the city of love, Paris, for their honeymoon. Over the weekend, the newlyweds have been spotted strolling arm-in-arm through the Parisian streets, with the singer donning two surprisingly affordable summer dresses for the holiday. And, in true JLo fashion, she paired the floaty dresses with killer high heels.

The glamorous pieces both hail from the sustainable American label Reformation, an A-lister favourite that has won a loyal following, thanks to its feminine and flattering designs.

Whether you’re packing for your own romantic retreat, deciding what to wear to a wedding, or are looking for summer holiday inspiration, JLo’s dresses are still available to buy – and they’re making a beeline straight for our baskets.

Reformation tagliatelle linen dress: £248, Thereformation.com

Reformation’s tagliatelle linen dress oozes the feeling of summer holidays (and not just because it’s named after pasta). The linen design, midi length and ditzy floral print make the piece perfect for balmy days.

Boasting a corset-detailed bodice and scalloped lace neckline, it proved to be a flattering choice for JLo when the couple enjoyed a romantic boat ride down the Seine on Saturday in Paris. Take a page from the singer’s sartorial book and team yours with suede-heeled mules and large aviator sunglasses for an easy-breezy summer look. All sizes of the dress are available to pre-order now for delivery in September.

Reformation Stassie dress: £285, Thereformation.com

Embracing dopamine dressing this summer, Lopez opted for this hot-pink halter dress on Sunday. The perfect example of effortlessly chic summer holiday dressing, the singer teamed the floaty piece with stacked platforms from Andrea Wazen and pendants from Foundrae.

The halter neckline and centre-front keyhole add flattering detail to the otherwise simple sleeveless midi design. There are also adjustable tie straps and a smocked-back bodice for a snug fit, while the fitted waist cinches the wafty piece in.

Owing to its popularity, the fuchsia Reformation midi is only available in a size four, but you can pick it up in the sleek black version (£285, Thereformation.com) in all sizes right now.

