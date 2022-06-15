12 best women’s swimsuits to make a splash in this summer

Whether you’re off on a beach holiday, poolside staycation or the local lido, a good swimsuit is a summer must-have. And while some will be braving it in a bikini, many others will be making the case for one-pieces.

Timeless, flattering, practical and a style statement, a well-designed swimming costume is not only ideal for those not willing to strip down to little more than underwear, but is perfect for tapping into some of this summer’s hottest trends.

From dopamine-inducing dressing to cut-out silhouettes, both the high street and designer labels are overflowing with one-piece styles worthy of a place in your beachwear collection.

Tiding over from last year, Hunza G’s crinkle costumes are dominating our Instagram feeds for SS22, as are bold prints, tan-enhancing neutrals and Love Island-inspired cut-away styles.

If the search for the perfect one-piece has left you drowning in endless options, let our edit keep you afloat. From one-shoulder designs to sustainable costumes and high-leg fits, we’ve found the best swimsuits to make a splash this summer.

How we tested

While taking note of these seasonal trends, in our edit we also looked for pieces that offered all the comfort and support you’d expect in a swimsuit, as well as designs that you’ll dig out year after year. Taking our quest for the perfect swimsuit abroad, we put them through their paces in the sea, pool and beach, considering wearability, coverage and practicality.

The best women’s swimsuits for 2022 are:

Best overall – Good American waist framer one-piece: £98, Goodamerican.com

Best cut-out swimsuit – Monki checkered tie cut out swimsuit: £30, Monki.com

Best minimalist swimsuit – Samsøe Samsøe Anneli swimsuit: £100, Samsoe.com

Best crinkle swimsuit – Sézane antibes swimsuit: £100, Sezane.com

Best flattering swimsuit – Away That Day Lake Como one piece, sapphire: £169, Awaythatday.com

Best sustainable swimsuit – Ayla swim classic swimsuit, bonaire print: £120, Aylaswim.com

Best one-shoulder swimsuit – Only cut out one shoulder swimsuit in green floral and gingham check: £32, Asos.com

Best budget swimsuit – Nasty Gal strappy back high leg swimsuit: £22.40, Nastygal.com

Best checkerboard-print swimsuit – Thrills aalto ribbed one-piece swimsuit: £108, Freepeople.com

Best logo swimsuit – AllSaints Mia split saints swimsuit: £89, Allsaints.com

Best sporty swimsuit – Stay Wild the odyssey one piece: £170, Shopstaywildswim.com

Best halterneck swimsuit – M&S striped halterneck swimsuit: £22.50, Marksandspencer.com