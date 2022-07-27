Embodying the Y2K revival, butterfly tops have fluttered right back into the mainstream with everyone from runway models to festival goers embracing the nostalgic throwback.

Back in 1999, Naomi Campbell was one of the earliest adopters of the butterfly trend, stepping out in a showstopping Versace butterfly dress. Meanwhile, Mariah Carey’s low-rise denim and embroidered crystal crop top red carpet look became one of the lasting images of the early Naughts.

Look to more than 20 years later, and Dua Lipa nodded to Campbell’s shimmery silver dress in a Versace butterfly creation at the Grammy’s earlier this year, while Vanessa Hudgens donned a turquoise Area design at Coachella in April – cementing that the style is well and truly back.

Helping propel the butterfly revival into A-lister wardrobes, designer label Area is a firm favourite – with everyone from Hudgens and Lipa to Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo winging it in one of the brand’s creations. But with its most popular embroidered crystal design (Area.com) costing an eye-watering £1,653.60, it isn’t the most affordable choice.

Thankfully, the high street has been quick to adopt the trend and Nasty Gal has produced one of this summer’s hottest alternatives. Whether you’re packing for a festival or want to dazzle on your next night out, here’s how to channel the butterfly revival yourself.

Nasty Gal butterfly sequin crop cami top: £41.30, Nastygal.com

There’s much to love about Nasty Gal’s butterfly top – and not merely the fact that it costs a lot less than Area’s high-end design. Boasting a figure-hugging silhouette, the one-size cropped top has cross back straps and an adjustable bow tie closure.

A halter neck and plunging neckline is always a flattering choice, while the cut-out details and sequin embellishment add detailing. Made from a lightweight woven fabric, it’s ideal for summer – polishing off your festival or evening looks.

If the turquoise, purple and blue-hued design isn’t for you, the piece also comes in a darker purple colourway for the exact same price (£41.30, Nastygal.com).

