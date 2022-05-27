Riding the wave of the Noughties revival, Tammy Girl is officially back after a 17-year hiatus. The result of a collaboration between Asos and Daisy Street, the 32-piece relaunch is brimming with nostalgia – and it’s safe to say we’re obsessed.

A homage to the pre-teen wardrobe of the early aughts and Nineties, the capsule collection is Tammy Girl all-grown-up.

Featuring everything from cargo skirts and mesh midis, to one-shoulder designs, halter neck crop tops and ruched mini skirts, the range is a modern reimagining of the school disco floor – even to the point of a racer top with the brand’s classic “babes with attitude” slogan.

Heavy with pinks, lilacs and blues, the pieces are not only embracing the Y2K trend, but are perfect for dipping your toe into dopamine-dressing this summer.

With prices starting from just £15, we’re predicting a sell-out. Here are the pieces making a beeline straight for our wardrobes.

Tammy Girl midi cargo skit in camel: £28, Asos.com

The reemergence of cargo trousers on the high street has helped define the Y2K revival and we love this skirt interpretation. The camel colourway is endlessly wearable while the mid-rise fit and elasticated drawstring waist nod to the Noughties. A front slit adds flattering detail and there’s even the practical touch of pockets. Take note from Bella Hadid and style yours with a cropped cami and chunky trainers.

Tammy Girl slinky maxi in patchwork retro denim: £31, Asos.com

Perfect for the festival season, Tammy Girl’s slinky maxi dress taps into the top-to-toe denim trend for 2022. The simple bodycon fit of the dress allows the bold denim-effect patchwork print to take centrestage. Team with Dr Martens for a grungey take on the 2000’s revival.

Tammy girl ruched side flippy mini skirt in pink: £24, Asos.com

Hot pink and coordinating clothing are both high on the agenda this year and this Tammy Girl co-ord is ticking all the boxes. Boasting ruched side detailing and a micro hem cut, the tie detailing adds extra character to the skirt. The matchy-matchy crop top (£22, Asos.com) is complete with the same ruched design on the front, as well as an on-trend asymmetric neckline and one-shoulder strap.

Tammy Girl overlay cami dress with asymmetric hem: £34.99, Asos.com

Coming in a sugar-coated lilac colourway, the glitter finish of this dress transports you straight to the school disco. The flattering slip boasts subtle ruched detailing, a tie front and an in-vogue asymmetrical hemline. We love the contrasting effect of the white mini slip dress underneath.

Tammy Girl one shoulder crop top with butterfly flocking: £15, Asos.com

An enduring image of Noughties fashion and the Y2K revival, this black one shoulder crop top is complete with a white butterfly design. Slim fitting with a cropped cut, the cotton tee is ideal for summer – whether you’re braving it with low rise jeans, or teaming with a high waisted mini skirt. For £15, you can’t go wrong.

Tammy Girl fitted long sleeve top with asymmetric hem: £22, Asos.com

Injecting some dopamine-heavy colour into your ensemble, this bubblegum pink top is a versatile addition to your wardrobe. The mid-length cut and long sleeves lend it to everyday wear and we love the detailing of the crew neck, lettuce-edge hem and darker pink graphic.

