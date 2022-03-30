From Birkenstocks and Manolo Blahnik to Balmain and Barbie, 2022 has already seen a few unlikely collaborations in the fashion world. And now, the eclectic label Ganni has teamed up with Juicy Couture for a collection that’s deep in Noughties nostalgia – all with a Scandi twist.

Launching today, the 13-piece range includes everything from the classic velour tracksuit – an enduring image of the early Aughts – to colourful logo dresses, mesh halter tops, baseball caps and very fun Ganni x Juicy T-shirts.

Having cherished her own Juicy tracksuit 20 years ago in Copenhagen, Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup has now channeled the Y2K revival and reimagined the Californian label to appeal to Ganni Girls and Hollywood girls alike.

The resulting collaboration is a more size inclusive (6-26) and sustainable venture for the Hollywood label. Created using a mix of certified organic, recycled polyester and pre-consumer recycled cotton, the new velour tracksuit is the most responsibly produced version to date.

Easy to wear, exuberant and imbued with nostalgia, the Ganni x Juicy collab is just what our spring wardrobes need – in the words of Paris Hilton: “That’s hot”.

Read more:

Ganni X Juicy zip hoodie: £175, Ganni.com

(Ganni)

An enduring image of the Aughts, Juicy’s velour tracksuit has trickled back into the mainstream recently with Gen Z leading the Y2K revival. The label’s collaboration with Ganni has resulted in the most sustainably made version to date, created from 100 per cent certified organic cotton.

In keeping with classic Juicy style, the velour track top boasts a cropped, zip-up fit, drawstring hood, kangaroo pockets and the signature diamante rhinestone encrusted logo; this time, with a splashing of Ganni. Complete the look and pick up the matching velour sweatpants (£155, Ganni.com); alternatively, there’s a bomber-style logo tannin design (£175, Ganni.com) or a black colourway of the velour design (£175, Ganni.com).

Buy now

Ganni x Juicy mesh ruched halter top: £145, Ganni.com

(Ganni)

This Y2K infused halter neck has been given the Ganni treatment with its bold, eclectic logo print and mesh design. A statement piece for your summer wardrobe, the top has a sleeveless design, V-neck halter tie closure and Ganni-style gathered ruching down the centre front, back and sides that gives the piece a flattering silhouette. If you prefer, the fun mesh print has also been splashed on leggings (£115, Ganni.com) and a figure-hugging midi dress (£275, Ganni.com).

Buy now

Ganni logo cap: £95, Ganni.com

(Ganni)

The collaboration hasn’t neglected accessories either. Created from organic cotton, this baseball cap boasts the signature rhinestone encrusted logos. If black’s too muted, the snapback cap has also been designed in a striking pink (£95, Ganni.com). For those brave enough, pair it with your velour tracksuit for a Paris Hilton-approved fit.

Buy now

Ganni x Juicy please recycle long sleeve tee: £125, Ganni.com

(Ganni)

Cut into a classic long-sleeve, long-length fit, this Ganni x Juicy T-shirt is complete with a crew neckline, exposed logo tag and balloon sleeves. There’s added detailing with the layered hemline – a Ganni-esque addition – as well as the signature “Please Recycle” and “Have a juicy day!” graphics, alongside mixed logos. Endlessly wearble, team it with everything from jeans to leggings. There’s also a white, short sleeved T-shirt option (£105, Ganni.com) in the collection.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion, try the links below:

Looking for more wardrobe inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best women’s spring dresses