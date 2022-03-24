And just like that, it’s the collaboration we didn’t know we needed this season: Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock has arrived.

The German shoe brand reached new heights in 2020 when its sandals and clogs became the unsung heroes of lockdown, with everyone from Reese Witherspoon to the Beckhams donning theirs on countless occasions. And its popularity is showing no signs of waning.

This may just explain the news that Manolo Blahnik has become the latest fashion house to join Birkenstock’s luxury roster, following in the footsteps of Dior, Jil Sander and Valentino.

It’s the Spanish designer’s expertise in footwear that makes this one particularly exciting. Pivoting from its signature heels, Blahnik has fused high fashion and creative design with quality and function, leaving us with the most glamorous Birkenstock capsule collection we think we’ve seen to date.

Whether you prefer the Arizonas, or, like Blahnik, you’re partial to the Bostons, they’ve both seen a serious update: think rich blue and fuchsia velvet or classic black leather with jewelled embellishments for total opulence. We think even Carrie Bradshaw would trade her hangisi pumps for these.

If this sounds like something you cannot wait to get your hands on, read on for everything there is to know about the latest collaboration.

Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock: From £495, Manoloblahnik.com

Release date: 24 March

24 March Available at: 1774.com and Manoloblahnik.com

1774.com and Manoloblahnik.com Prices: From £495 to £560

Combining Blahnik’s signature design with the comfort of Birkenstocks, the six-strong capsule collection includes a take on the Arizona sandal, either crafted in velvet (available in fuchsia or blue) or classic black leather, with the buckle reimagined and embellished with crystals.

The Bostons are similarly as luxurious and are also available in velvet (fuchsia or blue) or classic black leather. As opposed to using the traditional cork footbed design, Manolo Blahnik’s take on the clog means this has been replaced with soft leather, and they of course feature an embellished clasp.

As you’d expect from the designer, the shoes feature eye-catching and glamorous details and will cost between £495 and £560. The hard bit is to choose whether to go for the Arizona or the Boston, and of course which colour. But whichever one you choose, they’ll arrive in a polka dot shoebox and dust bag, staying true to Manolo Blahnik’s standard.

Luckily there’s not got long to wait as the first release of styles has already landed, launching online on 24 March. If you miss out though, fear not, as there will be a second release launching in June 2022, which we’ll of course keep you updated on.

To make sure you stay in the know, we’d recommend signing up to receive email notifications directly from the Manolo Blahnik website.

