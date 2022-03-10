The chunky sandal was everywhere last summer with Rosie Huntingdon Whiteley, Lucy Williams, Monikh and of course, brand founder Ashley Olsen all spotted sporting the uber-trendy flip flops from The Row.

But, priced at £800, this is not the sandal for savers, or most of us really. So we’re quite excited to have found a dupe for a whopping £786 less.

Still going strong with the Y2K trend, we’re sure to be seeing these flatform flip flops again as soon as the weather heats up, and saving ourselves a pretty hefty sum seems quite appealing right now too.

The dupes in question are from George at Asda, a supermarket brand that has started to catch our eye over the past couple of weeks thanks to a fabulously fashionable spring collection. And floral tea dresses, cable knit cardis and statement skirts all stand out as key buys this season.

So, if you’re ready to channel your inner bang on the door groovy chick all over again, then look no further.

Black padded platform sandals: Was £14, now £11.20, Asda.com

(Asda)

Currently on sale with 20 per cent off in-store until 13 March, and online until 14 March, across the whole womenswear collection as part of an International Women’s Day celebration, the stylish sandals are now an even more budget-friendly version of the fashionable footwear staple.

Made from plastic, unlike the leather and suede of The Row pair (£800, Net-a-porter.com), an understandable material swap for the cost difference, this sturdy sandal is sure to see you through summer with ease. And, costing under £20, there’s a lot less fear of them getting sunscreen marks, scuffing on the beach or falling in the paddling pool than there would be if wearing their leather counterparts.

Also available in white (£11.20, Asda.com) for those after a colour contrast, the padded insole and lightly gripped sole make for a more comfortable step. And the extra height is something a lot of people will probably be happy with.

We recommend wearing them just as you would a regular flip flop with jeans and a T-shirt, shorts, a dress or just swimwear if on the beach. And hopefully, with your toes just that extra bit higher off the ground, there will be less chance of them being stepped on too.

