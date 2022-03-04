The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
M&S has dropped a dupe of the Ugg ultra mini boot and they cost £100 less
The off-duty boot has dominated the Y2k revival
Nothing epitomises the Y2K revival better than a pair of Ugg boots – which can now be seen on everyone from runway models and Gen Z TikTokers to Cher, who fronted the brand’s latest campaign.
And this 2022 take on the Noughties wardrobe staple has been dominated by one style in particular: the ultra mini Ugg boot (£125, Ugg.com).
With Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski cited among the shoe’s fans, the off-duty style boot has so far racked up more than 30 million views on the TikTok hashtag “mini uggs.”
Characterised by their short shaft height and slip-on fit, the ultra mini boot retains all the classic Ugg signatures such as the sheepskin lining, lightweight sole and suede outer. But with their £125 price tag, there’s a reason why they’ve become such a celeb favourite.
If you’re after a pair of the brand’s bitty-sized Uggs but your budget doesn’t stretch, M&S has a very similar pair on sale right now for just £24 – a £100 saving that’s too good to miss.
Whether you’re after a new pair of slippers or comfy boots that can take you from the sofa to the shop, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s take on the Ugg ultra mini.
M&S suede faux fur ankle boot: £24, Marksandspencer.com
Reduced down from £35, this pair of suede ankle boots are a steal at £24. With their flat, cleated sole for extra grip, low shaft height and faux fur lining, they’re a perfect dupe for the Ugg mini boot and in classic Ugg fashion, these are slippers that can also take you out of the house. Pair with leggings and long-line jumpers and elevate your loungewear look or team with jeans and a quilted gilet for a staple spring outfit.
Coming in black (£20, Marksandspencer.com), pink (£24, Marksandspencer.com) and shimmery silver (£17, Marksandspencer.com) colourways, all are complete with a strain-resistance finish, helping your boots looking brand new for longer.
Ugg classic ultra mini boot: £125, Ugg.com
If you’re after the real deal, there are still a few sizes left of the original Ugg ultra mini boots in 10 colourways. A contemporary update on the classic Ugg silhouette, the pair boast a lower ankle height and slip on versatility.
All the Ugg signatures are there; sheepskin, ultra-soft lining, a lightweight sole and suede outer that’s been pre-treated for long-lasting wear. Sleeker and more discreet than their predecessor, they’re just as comfortable, cosy and versatile. Wear with everything from leggings to tucked-in jeans.
From slippers to boots, discover more of our favourite Ugg styles here
