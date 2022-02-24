The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
11 best work trousers for easing back into the office
From wide leg styles to pinstripe pairs, these are your new workwear staples
From joggers and duvet coats to wearing sleepwear as daywear, the pandemic has had a big impact on our wardrobes – especially workwear.
Office dress code can be tricky to get right and two years out of the game certainly hasn’t helped matters. Add this to the sheer number of styles, designs, patterns, cuts and fits available and you may find yourself staring at your wardrobe with no idea what to wear.
Whether you’re just heading back into the office or simply need a workwear reset, a good pair of trousers are an everyday essential. From wide leg fits, classic tailoring and cigarette trousers, to smart-casual jeans and pinstripe designs, choosing the right pair for you is down to both personal preference and your type of workplace.
To help your sartorial quest, we’ve sourced a selection of women’s work trousers for every type of office – including everything from casual to formal options and contemporary twists on office classics.
How we tested
Considering comfort, quality, aesthetic, design and formality, we tested these during days in the office and working from home, as well as seeing how they fared going into the evening and from our work desk to dinner – all in a bid to help sort your workwear wardrobe woes.
Read more:
The best women’s work trousers for 2022 are:
- Best overall – H&M wide lyocell-blend trousers: £39.99, Hm.com
- Best flared trousers – Sezane yves trousers: £135, Sezane.com
- Best white trousers – Weekday Kendall trousers: £45, Weekday.com
- Best after hours trousers – Musier trousers ady: £87.68, Musier-paris.com
- Best pinstripe trousers – Mango striped linen blend trousers: £59.99, Mango.com
- Best wide leg trousers – Warehouse pintuck wide detail pants: £88, Warehousefashion.com
- Best investment trousers – Frankie Shop felda pleated suit pants light taupe: £196.24, Thefrankieshop.com
- Best for comfort – Reformation Mason pants: £180, Thereformation.com
- Best leather trousers – Zara the ‘90s full length faux leather trousers: £29.99, Zara.com
- Best smart casual jeans – Levis 501 90’s jeans: £100, Levi.com
- Best cigarette trousers – Karen Millen compact stretch tailored trouser: £95.20, Karenmillen.com
H&M wide lyocell-blend trousers
Best: Overall
Rating: 9/10
Scoring top marks for both affordability and design, H&M is onto a workwear winner with these wide-leg trousers. Comfortable with their relaxed leg and cotton-blend twill composition, the pleats, front crease and turn-up hems add character, while there’s added practicality with pockets and belt loops. If you’re after a trouser that can do both, the on-trend wide leg silhouette and classic black colourway is smart enough for the office but low-key and cool enough for the weekend.
Sezane yves trousers
Best: Flared trousers
Rating: 8/10
French label Sezane is known for its contemporary and classic designs with a retro flair to them. This pair of high waist trousers are case-in-point with their Seventies-esque wide, slightly flared leg, marked pleats on the front, pointed belt loops and chic camel colourway. Made from a recycled polyester and wool blend, the pleats maintained their shape well while we sat down throughout the day. For a laid back take on the flared trouser, pair with a white t-shirt and chunky trainers. Be we would recommend sizing up for a more comfortable fit.
Weekday Kendall trouser
Best: White trousers
Rating: 8/10
If you’re looking for an easy-breezy pair of trousers for summertime in the office, head to Weekday. The mid-rise fit is paired with a recycled polyester blend fabric, extra long legs and side splits on the outer seams – creating a flowy silhouette. Weekday’s trend-led trousers treads the line between smart and effortlessly cool. Pair with a simple black tee, gold jewellery and white trainers for a look that won’t look out of place at the desk or at dinner.
Musier trousers ady
Best: After hours trousers
Rating: 9/10
The French are known for their sophisticated style and Paris-based label Musier nails the brief every time. Boasting a V waist, full-length fit and a wide leg, its pair of Ady trousers are smart and understated enough for the office but still sleek and stylish enough to take you through to happy hour. The asymmetrical, low-rise waist adds a point of interest to the otherwise classic black trouser, while its 100 per cent cotton composition makes the canvas pants an ideal choice for spring. Très chic.
Mango striped linen blend trousers
Best: Pinstripe trousers
Rating: 9/10
Pinstripe is synonymous with workwear – combine it with classic tailoring and you’ve got an office staple. Mango’s linen-blend trousers hit the mark with their relaxed fit, low-rise waist and light brown striped design. Give the old school print a contemporary twist and pair the trousers with a black knit vest and trainers, or go full Nineties power suit and style it with heels and an in-vogue matching waistcoat (£49.99, Mango.com).
Warehouse pintuck wide detail pants
Best: Wide-leg trousers
Rating: 9/10
Classic and flattering, you can’t go wrong with this minimalist Warehouse design. It’s all in the details; the sleek dark grey colourway, wool fabric, pintuck definition down the leg and a high rise fit that sweeps down into a flattering a-line silhouette. The baggy fit is ideal for easing yourself out of WFH comfort. Team it with a cropped, oversized turtleneck jumper to complete the minimalist office aesthetic, or pair with a vest come evening.
The Frankie Shop felda pleated suit pants light taupe
Best: Investment trousers
Rating: 9/10
The “it” trouser of the moment, The Frankie Shop’s wide-leg design has led to a flurry of similar styles across the high street. But if you’re willing to invest, you can’t beat the original. In keeping with the New York and Paris based label’s oversized and adrodgenous cuts, its pleated suit pants come in tight at the waist before billowing out into a relaxed silhouette.
Pleated front detailing and a detachable belt add interest to the tailored trousers. The flattering waist lends the trousers to roll-necks and crew-necks that tuck in easily and if you’re looking for serious luxe, why not pick up Instagram’s favourite matching oversize blazer (£279.74, Thefrankieshop.com).
Reformation Mason pants
Best: For comfort
Rating: 9/10
The first thing you notice about these Reformation trousers is how soft they are – this is thanks to the tencel fabric, a lightweight woven material that comes from eucalyptus trees using more sustainable practices (meaning the pair get extra love from us). The trousers’s fitted waist flows out into a relaxed wide leg with the added detailing of a pleated front, while the floor length fit creates a flattering a-line silhouette. Team with a thin tucked in roll neck for a sleek look or switch things up with an oversized blazer in a contrasting colour.
Zara the ‘90s full length faux leather trousers
Best: Leather trousers
Rating: 8/10
Leather is everywhere so far in 2022 and there’s no reason why it can’t be adapted to the office. The balance between fashion and formal is a tricky formula and if you’re looking for a pair that do both, a pair of faux leather trousers like these from Zara are the answer. Flattering with a high waist and tight fit around the thigh, the straight leg cut is ideal for everyday wear. If wearing leather seems daunting, the trend can easily be dressed down with a long-line jumper or t-shirt and trainers.
Levis 501 90’s jeans
Best: Smart casual jeans
Rating: 9/10
With more and more people prioritising comfort post-pandemic, a good pair of jeans is a workwear wardrobe failsafe (if the formality of your workplace allows). Ideal for casual days in the office, Levis’ 501 jeans offer the perfect laid-back fit. The timeless style is a classic for good reason, with its mid rise waist, just the right amount of bagginess in the leg for comfort and straight leg that gives them a more polished feel. The Nineties style is available in four washes – from dark grey to light blue – but we think this deeper blue hue is just the right amount of smart-casual for the office.
Karen Millen compact stretch tailored trouser
Best: Cigarette trousers
Rating: 8/10
Elegant and easy to style, no workwear wardrobe is complete without a pair of classic cigarette trousers. This cropped, high rise pair from Karen Millen are a flattering fit with its cinched waist, wide waistband and two tortoise shell buttons while the polyester blend feels stretchy and comfortable. Pair with a thin black turtleneck and loafers for a timeless take on workwear. Sadly, this isn’t a pair for taller women as the inside leg is approximately 66cm.
The verdict: Women’s work trousers
For a comfortable pair that meets your workwear needs while staying on budget, H&M’s wool trousers are a wardrobe failsafe that can take you from the office to after-hours. Come summer, Weekday’s slit flared trousers and Reformation’s lightweight pair are ideal smart-casual pieces, or pick up Zara’s leather straight-leg trousers for something a bit different.
