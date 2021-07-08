Whether thrown over a summer dress, paired with matching suit trousers or worn over a vest and jeans, a blazer is a sartorial failsafe. Effortlessly cool and easily styled, they’re a year-round staple that no wardrobe should be without.

While blazers aren’t exactly new (the term was coined in 1825), the latest fashion-forward style to dominate the catwalk and Instagram alike is oversized fits.

Boxy shapes and shoulder pads are in, with androgynous styles spotted on everyone from the Olsen twins and Emily Ratajkowski to Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner et al.

Traditional tailored and fitted blazers have been left by the wayside as designers and brands including Jacquemus, The Row, and 3.Paradis give the classic piece a new direction – and the bigger the better.

There are myriad ways to style an oversized blazer with the roomier fit lending itself well to layering, whether worn over a simple button-down shirt or a knit vest. You might also want to contrast the punchy, androgynous shape with just a crop top or bralette underneath. Or, cinch in a voluminous blazer with a belt to create a more structured silhouette.

Read more:

We considered the fit, weight, material, cost and versatility of blazers for this edit of the best oversized blazers to buy right now. From faux leather and linen to gingham and plaid, you won’t regret adding one of these to your wardrobe.

These are the best blazers for 2021:

Best overall – Na-kd double breasted oversized blazer: £56.95, Na-kd.com

– Na-kd double breasted oversized blazer: £56.95, Na-kd.com Best leather-look blazer – Nasty Gal oversized belted faux leather jacket: £57.40, Nastygal.com

– Nasty Gal oversized belted faux leather jacket: £57.40, Nastygal.com Best lightweight blazer – H&M oversized jacket: £34.99, Hm.com

– H&M oversized jacket: £34.99, Hm.com Best evening wear – Rat & Boa Marlowe blazer: £195, Ratandboa.com

– Rat & Boa Marlowe blazer: £195, Ratandboa.com Best for summer days – 4th Reckless Rae oversized blazer, yellow: £50, 4thandreckless.com

– 4th Reckless Rae oversized blazer, yellow: £50, 4thandreckless.com Best bright blazer – Urban Outfitters Amie linen blazer: £62, Urbanoutfitters.com

– Urban Outfitters Amie linen blazer: £62, Urbanoutfitters.com Best smart blazer – All Saints Bobbie blazer: £259, Allsaints.com

– All Saints Bobbie blazer: £259, Allsaints.com Best statement blazer – Mango gingham blazer: £39.99, Mango.com

– Mango gingham blazer: £39.99, Mango.com Best classic blazer – La Redoute checked boyfriend blazer: £46.80, Laredoute.co.uk

– La Redoute checked boyfriend blazer: £46.80, Laredoute.co.uk Best vintage wash – Free People ashby blazer in sand: £158, Freepeople.com

Na-kd double breasted oversized blazer Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 This Na-kd blazer boasts everything you could want in an oversized jacket with its longline fit, statement padded shoulders, long arms and boxy feel. The slit at the back, four front buttons and buttons on the sleeves add detail to the blazer while the dark khaki colour is a nice alternative to black. Whether you balance out the masculine fit by cinching it in with a belt over a mini skirt or pair with a crop top and low rise jeans for a casual look, the easy-to-wear piece makes for an effortlessly cool cover-up. Buy now £ 56.95 , Na-kd.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nasty Gal oversized belted faux leather jacket Best: Leather-look blazer Rating: 7/10 The oversized shape of this Nasty Gal faux-leather blazer is contrasted with the belt tie, helping to create a flattering silhouette. A lack of belt loops means the jacket works just as well without the tie, with the four utilitarian-style large front pockets add detail. The caramel brown shade compliments denim nicely while the lightweight feel makes it a great transitional piece before the heavy coats come out. Buy now £ 57.40 , Nastygal.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} H&M oversized jacket Best: Budget buy Rating: 8/10 It’s impossible to go wrong with a neutral blazer like this light beige H&M piece. Straight cut and single-breasted, the jacket’s made from a woven viscose blend and boasts notch labels, dropped shoulders, a chest pocket and jetted front pockets. Lined yet still lightweight, it’s ideal for summer days and shrugging over a dress. Note that the oversized fit is very oversized so we’d recommend sizing down. Buy now £ 34.99 , Hm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rat & Boa Marlowe blazer Best: Evening wear Rating: 7/10 This elegant draped blazer from Rat and Boa has flared sleeves and a cinched tie waist that elevates the classic style. Coming in a crisp white colourway, the sleek blazer also has padded shoulders that contrast the flowing fit of the piece, giving it a subtle style statement. Wear it with just a bralette underneath in the evening or layer over a dress and knee-high boots for a daytime look. Buy now £ 195 , Ratandboa.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 4th + Reckless Rae oversized blazer, yellow Best: For summer days Rating: 7/10 This easy breezy, oversized blazer from 4th and Reckless comes in a lovely muted yellow hue that will brighten up any outfit. The single breasted style boasts a boxy fit owing to the shoulder pads, while the three large buttons add detail. Perfect for summer, throw the piece over a floaty white mini dress for a pop of colour. Buy now £ 50 , 4thandreckless.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Urban Outfitters Amie linen blazer Best: Bright blazer Rating: 7/10 Incorporate some bold colours into your wardrobe for summer with this bright green linen blazer. Cut in a relaxed fit with a single-breasted style, the lightweight jacket has dropped shoulders – making it a good option if you’re not after anything padded. Ideal for warmer weather, the linen material is breathable and lightweight. Style with a white shirt, plaid skirt and loafers for a fun preppy look. Buy now £ 62 , Urbanoutfitters.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} All Saints Bobbie blazer Best: Smart blazer Rating: 8/10 If you’re after something a little more structured, the sharp lapels on this All Saints piece create some definition in your look. Boasting contrast stitching detail that elevates the classic black blazer, it’s crafted from a wool blend fabric that makes it ideal for forgoing a coat in winter and layering over knits. We’d recommend sizing up one or two for a more oversized fit. Buy now £ 259 , Allsaints.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mango gingham blazer Best: Statement blazer Rating: 8/10 Tap into the enduring gingham trend with this beige checked Mango blazer. The blazer is cut in a straight, structured design that makes for a bold look when sizing up for a roomier and baggier fit. The buttoned cuff detailing is a nice touch, as are the back slit and functioning side pockets. Style with cycling shorts and nip it in at the waist with a belt for an evening out. Buy now £ 39.99 , Mango.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Redoute checked boyfriend blazer Best: Classic jacket Rating: 7/10 A plaid blazer is a wardrobe failsafe and this La Redoute jacket in a Prince of Wales check has been given a contemporary update. Boasting a slightly more cropped length than most styles in our edit, it gets its punch from the oversized shoulder pads that give it some structure. Throw yours on over a black dress and pair with knee-high boots for an evening-ready ensemble, or contrast the smart pattern with sportswear. We’d recommend sizing up to embrace the roomier fit. Buy now £ 46.80 , Laredoute.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Free People ashby blazer in sand Best: Vintage wash Rating: 9/10 Those after a more laid back look can’t go wrong with this vintage-inspired Free People blazer. Fully lined with shoulder inserts that help create a boxy shape, the oversized jacket is an effortlessly cool way to tap into the trend. The beige and pink plaid pattern gives the relaxed silhouette a style statement while the six buttons and three front pockets add detailing. Style yours with a white T-shirt, blue jeans and gold hoops. Buy now £ 158 , Freepeople.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Oversized blazers With there being so many different takes on the oversized blazer, there really is something for everyone. For an all-rounder at an affordable price point, the Na-kd blazer is versatile enough to be shrugged over almost any outfit. But if you’re after a more vintage-inspired look, Free People’s Ashby blazer is a wardrobe failsafe. Voucher codes For the latest offers on fashion and women’s accessories, try the links below: Asos discount codes

Boohoo discount codes For more style inspiration, browse our pick of the best online clothes shops

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.