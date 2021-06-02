9 best women’s sun hats you’ll love wearing all summer long

Whether you’re opting for a staycation, a last minute trip abroad or heading to any outdoor space near you, you’re going to need a sun hat to see you through the sunnier months – and once you find the perfect style, it’ll become your go-to.

Depending on your preference, you may want to embrace the current wave of Nineties nostalgia in fashion by investing in a cap or bucket hat.

Alternatively, we’ve got Italian fashion house Etro to thank for sending rafia style hats down this season’s catwalks – meaning there’s plenty of choice if you’re after something a little more timeless and elegant.

All of these styles can be found on the high street, with Asos, Urban Outfitters and & Other Stories offering hats for a fraction of the price of designer counterparts.

When making our selection we prioritised making sure they were colourful and practical, and including a range of designs, from bucket hats to caps to ensure every preference has been catered for. With a design to suit every taste, whatever you have planned this summer, make sure you’re prepared.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best women’s sun hats for summer 2021 are:

Best overall – Reserved wide brim hat: £25.99, Reserved.com

Reserved wide brim hat: £25.99, Reserved.com Best for novelty cap – Novel Mart rose cap: £35, Novel-mart.com

Novel Mart rose cap: £35, Novel-mart.com Best straw bucket hat – Accessorize sally straw bucket hat: £18, Accessorize.com

Accessorize sally straw bucket hat: £18, Accessorize.com Best floppy summer’s hat – New Look tan woven floppy hat: £9.99, Newlook.com

New Look tan woven floppy hat: £9.99, Newlook.com Best for designer cap – More Joy black logo embroidered cap: £80, Brownsfashion.com

More Joy black logo embroidered cap: £80, Brownsfashion.com Best bucket hat – New Look black gingham hat: £7.99, Newlook.com

New Look black gingham hat: £7.99, Newlook.com Best affordable bucket hat – Accessorize utility bucket hat: £10, Accessorize.com

Accessorize utility bucket hat: £10, Accessorize.com Best for summer wedding – Toast clara wide brim straw hat: £69, Toa.st

Toast clara wide brim straw hat: £69, Toa.st Best crochet hat – Mango crochet straw hat: £19.99,Mango.com

Reserved wide brim hat Best: Overall There’s something particularly timeless about this 100 per cent raffia hat, which is the perfect choice for days spent by the pool or at the beach. Owing to its large size, it added instant glamour to an outfit and kept our face shielded from the sun perfectly. An affordable find that will see you through many a holiday and summer wedding. Buy now £ 25.99 , Reserved.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Novel Mart rose cap Best: For novelty cap If you thought the Nineties headgear trend was reserved to bucket hats, think again because the humble baseball cap is quickly hurtling its way to your accessories wardrobe. We love this cap by Novel Mart – a brand that has given our favourite food and drinks the Ivy League treatment. Emblazoned with our favourite tipple – rosé – this pink number is fun, colourful and different. Looking for a different motif? You could opt for everything from “croissant“ to “negroni”. Buy now £ 35 , Novel-mart.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Accessorize sally straw bucket hat Best: Straw bucket hat If you want the best of both worlds – raffia in a bucket hat design – this is the one to choose. It fits securely onto your head, and includes an adjustable ribbon inside, allowing you to tighten or loosen it accordingly. Giving off real summer holiday vibes, we were transported to the Amalfi Coast from the moment we put this on, all you need now is an Aperol Spritz in hand. Buy now £ 18 , Accessorize.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} New Look tan woven floppy hat Best: Floppy summer’s hat If it is the rafia style you want to tap into, enter this pick from affordable high street brand New Look. The perfect balance between glamorous and understated, it really does tick all the boxes and can certainly be dressed up and down depending on the occasion. A great buy if you’re jetting off for a poolside holiday because this will certainly keep the sun off your face while you get stuck into your reading pile. Buy now £ 9.99 , Newlook.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} More Joy black logo embroidered cap Best: For designer cap Where Christopher Kane goes, success follows – case in point his multi-category lifestyle brand, More Joy, which launched in 2018. Lending its signature motifs – ”More Joy”, “Sex” and “Special” to everything from T-shirts to home accessories, it’s a force to be reckoned with. This cap is everything you’d want and more following a turbulent, joyless year, but the best thing of all it shields the eyes from the sun, making it a great choice for a day spent in the park with pals. Buy now £ 80 , Brownsfashion.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} New Look black gingham hat Best: Bucket hat Thanks to its simple design and comfortable fit, this bucket hat is a great choice for weekend’s spent in the park with pals. It’ll pack down nice and small, making it also ideal for taking on holiday – be that abroad or a staycation. Unsure how to style it? It really will go with anything in your wardrobe, but we wore ours with this linen-blend short dress (£27.99, Zara.com). Buy now £ 7.99 , Newlook.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Accessorize utility bucket hat Best: Affordable bucket hat Another Nineties-inspired piece is this casual bucket hat, which features a floppy brim. Made from 100 per cent cotton, it’s soft against the skin. If it does get wet, reshape it while damp so it doesn’t lose its nice fit. The neutral colour means it’ll go with absolutely everything in your wardrobe – an ideal summer essential. Buy now £ 10 , Accessorize.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Toast clara wide brim straw hat Best for: Summer wedding Toast does a great range of sun hats that are made to last. Handwoven from palm leaf in Mexico, this wide, floppy brim hat is as elegant and glamorous as it gets. While slightly more expensive than the usual raffia sun hats, the palm is sourced from farm collectives who grow it to subsidise their earnings, meaning your investment will also be helping communities in Mexico. If you’ve got a wedding abroad, this is a particularly great choice. Buy now £ 69 , Toa.st {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mango crochet straw hat Best: Crochet hat Crochet bucket hats are big on TikTok and Instagram and we love this rusty coloured number by Mango. The adjustable cord means you can tie it in place on blustery days at the beach. You can’t go wrong. Buy now £ 19.99 , Mango.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.