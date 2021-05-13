12 best women’s loungewear pieces for keeping cosy yet chic at home
There’s no need to let your sartorial standards slip while staying at home
Home is where it’s at, so there’s really no perfect time to upgrade your super-soft separates.
While loungewear has always been a popular choice – from 1920s elegance à la Chanel to Seventies silk co-ords – the trend saw a real resurgence following the first lockdown, with Lyst reporting a 106 per cent increase in searches for loungewear and activewear.
Loungewear allows for an elevated, pulled together look, while also ensuring maximum comfort. Think cashmere sets, cosy jumpers and easy-to-wear basics that are so chic they lend themselves well to being worn indoors as well as out.
And just because you’re staying at home, it doesn’t mean your style needs to be sacrificed. In fact, during this prolonged period of uncertainty, we need wardrobe essentials that will spark joy each and every time you wear them.
As the nights get longer and colder, there’s nothing like a cashmere-blend co-ord, feather-trimmed PJ set or an oversized pair of tracksuit bottoms to get us into the winter spirit. In our search, we prioritised comfort but also paid close attention to the pieces that would put a smile on our faces. Enter the loungewear that will make you feel cosy and comfortable, while also put together.
Sleeper party pyjama set with feathers
The name says it all: a party set like no other. While our plans for get-togethers have been put on hold, our loungewear needn’t reflect this. This ensemble is anything but dowdy, it feels decadent, chic and sparks so much joy. While a real investment, not only can this set be worn at home, it’s also the perfect outfit for a day-to-night switch-up, when that’s back on the cards. Pair with your favourite pair of heeled mules and you’ve got a great alternative to your LBD – we know what we’ll be wearing on Christmas day.
nu-in slim fit jogger and sweater, sold separately
If you’re yet to be acquainted with sustainable-focused fashion brand nu-in, now’s the time. Thanks to the likes of Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajowski and Bella Hadid, tracksuits are no longer reserved for exercise and have really come into their own, and this set is no different. Comfortable, cosy and warm, we think this is a must-have set for the winter months, and can easily be worn outdoors for an on-trend athleisure look. We’re obsessed.
H&M joggers high waist
We don’t think you can go wrong with this pair of joggers – and in fact, our tester has lived in her pair since she got them, meaning cost per wear is low. The drawstring waist helps to tailor the fit and the high-waisted cut was comfortable, but we’d advise sizing up for a baggier fit.
Their Nibs traditional cotton pyjama set
Beautifully crafted by a small team in west London, the ethos of Their Nibs is to design “beautiful prints to brighten up the every day”, and this is exactly what its range of pyjamas do. Made from 100 per cent cotton, they are the ideal accompaniment for early nights in front of your favourite boxset or long lazy mornings spent lounging at the weekend. We’d advise sizing up for a more relaxed and oversized fit, and to iron after washing. Thanks to the brand’s gift wrap service, these make for a lovely surprise you can send directly to a friend. Coming in a full range of patterns, there’s something for everyone.
Weekday Alisa hoodie
Need an extra layer of warmth over your PJs? This hoodie is the real deal and the perfect addition to your wardrobe. While it can be worn in the comfort of your home, it is also a real fashion statement when worn out under a blazer or trench coat. Coming in a full range of colours and sizes, this one is for everyone.
Moon + Mellow jellyfish blush long set
Designed with comfort and a flattering silhouette in mind, the shirt is relaxed yet tailored and the trousers are a high-waist, wide leg cut. With signature cuffs, French seams, cotton piping finish and mother of pearl buttons, no detail is spared. Made from 100 per cent cotton, this set is one of the softest we tried and a great alternative to having to wear a two-piece suit to the office.
Asos design knitted trouser
For the ultimate in comfy, turn to these knitted trousers. The high-waisted cut was a welcome change to the usual mid-rise and means your midriff will be kept extra warm. The leg-lengthening silhouette of these means they can easily be worn out the house – either by pairing with a white trainer or black chunky boot. Finish the look off with this Asos chunky knit for a co-ordinating fit, it appeared in our round-up of the best women’s cardigans, so you can trust that it’s a great choice.
Wyse Lucie rainbow lounger
Wyse is known for creating less-is-more designs with a twist – these loungers are no different and have been worn by the likes of Holly Willoughby. We love the rainbow detailing and the pockets are an added bonus. Made from 100 per cent cashmere, these are an expensive choice, but we think totally worth saving for.
M&S cashmere trousers
M&S is a reliable choice for excellent cashmere, so it should come as no surprise that these joggers were exceptional. Featuring a drawstring waist and pockets, they provide the perfect layer of warmth and are bound to make you feel more relaxed in times of angst.
Nasty Gal love you culotte knit jumper and trousers set
For an affordable co-ordinating number, turn to this set from Nasty Gal. Oversized in fit, it’s a great choice for lounging around the house. Owing to the textured knit, it’s not as soft as some of the others we tested, but it’s still just as comfortable. Plus, thanks to the design, if you end up on a last minute Zoom call, your co-workers won’t know you’re still in your comfies.
Next grey wide leg trousers with cashmere
If you think forking out for a cashmere set is a bit of an extravagant purchase, we think this pair of wide leg trousers will fill the void. With the perfect level of softness and a great leg-lengthening cut, these are a failsafe choice. Wear with an oversized white T-shirt tucked in and a boxy sweatshirt or try pairing with the matching jumper if you want to create a co-ordinating look; just bear in mind it was quite long, so size down.
Zara wide-leg trousers
Zara’s loungewear game is strong. The stretch-waisted element of these trousers makes these a comfortable addition to your collection. While a relaxed look when worn around the house, this can easily be spruced up for heading outdoors – simply pair with a statement boot and an oversized woollen coat and you’ll be ready for whatever the day throws at you. We loved pairing these with the co-ordinating knitted vest, which has become a wardrobe staple this season.
The verdict: Women’s loungewear
There are some notable items in this round-up, from Asos and Next to M&S and Their Nibs, but Sleeper’s party set stood out like no other. While we are under no illusion loungewear will solve your current anxieties, this ensemble felt truly decadent and was a total mood booster. You can wear it around the house and feel royalty, but equally, it packs a punch when worn out with a pair of heels. You can’t go wrong with versatility.
