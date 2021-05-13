Home is where it’s at, so there’s really no perfect time to upgrade your super-soft separates.

While loungewear has always been a popular choice – from 1920s elegance à la Chanel to Seventies silk co-ords – the trend saw a real resurgence following the first lockdown, with Lyst reporting a 106 per cent increase in searches for loungewear and activewear.

Loungewear allows for an elevated, pulled together look, while also ensuring maximum comfort. Think cashmere sets, cosy jumpers and easy-to-wear basics that are so chic they lend themselves well to being worn indoors as well as out.

And just because you’re staying at home, it doesn’t mean your style needs to be sacrificed. In fact, during this prolonged period of uncertainty, we need wardrobe essentials that will spark joy each and every time you wear them.

As the nights get longer and colder, there’s nothing like a cashmere-blend co-ord, feather-trimmed PJ set or an oversized pair of tracksuit bottoms to get us into the winter spirit. In our search, we prioritised comfort but also paid close attention to the pieces that would put a smile on our faces. Enter the loungewear that will make you feel cosy and comfortable, while also put together.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The verdict: Women’s loungewear There are some notable items in this round-up, from Asos and Next to M&S and Their Nibs, but Sleeper’s party set stood out like no other. While we are under no illusion loungewear will solve your current anxieties, this ensemble felt truly decadent and was a total mood booster. You can wear it around the house and feel royalty, but equally, it packs a punch when worn out with a pair of heels. You can’t go wrong with versatility. Stay warm this winter with our round-up of the best women’s winter coats

