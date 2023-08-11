Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jewellery brand Missoma has fast become a cult favourite, with everyone from the Princess of Wales to Kendall Jenner styling their outfits with the brand’s high-quality yet affordable pieces.

However, jewellery from the brand’s collections hasn’t just been seen at official royal engagements. Now, even Barbie herself is proving to be a fan. Yes, that’s right, fans (of both the movie and Missoma) might have spotted Margot Robbie wearing the popular heart charm necklace on screen.

With the necklace having previously sold out (three times), for any fans who are dying to add this piece to their jewellery box, we’ve got some good news: the gold-plated necklace is finally back in stock.

If Barbie has inspired you, now’s the time to pick up the ridge heart charm necklace (in gold) while it’s still in stock – be sure to snap it up fast.

Missoma ridge heart charm necklace: £159, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

It was hard to miss Margot Robbie donning Missoma’s iconic heart necklace in the Barbie film – and if Barbie approves, we definitely want it. The 18-carat gold plated (on brass) design sees a heart charm paired with a delicate bobble chain and features the brand’s signature ridge detailing, as well as a twisted rope jump ring.

Measuring 26.6mm x 19.7mm x 5.6mm, wear this necklace solo, choker-style, or opt to layer it with shorter necklaces, too. Whichever you choose, this piece can be dressed up and down. Even better, it’s crafted from recycled materials, in keeping with Missoma’s bid to be a more sustainable brand.

The necklace has been a sell-out hit, so if you’ll want to be quick if you want to get your hands on it.

Buy now

Missoma jelly heart gemstone charm necklace: £189, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

While not officially in the movie itself, super fans have been quick to spot that Alexandra Shipp, who plays Writer Barbie, wore another Missoma necklace in the promotional pictures.

This retro-inspired necklace features five heart gemstone charms in different colours. Bringing a subtle pop of colour to your Barbiecore-inspired outfit, you can wear it on its own or layer it with more chains.

Multi quartz, this necklace features pink, blue and purple quartz, as well as mango and aqua chalcedony.

Buy now

Missoma double chain necklace: £129, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

In another promotional picture teaser, America Ferrera dons this double chain necklace from Missoma in the photos released ahead of the Barbie movie. This one is a lot more subtle, featuring two chains with bobble detailing. Fastening with a claw clasp, the two chains are18 carat gold plated vermeil on sterling silver.

Buy now

