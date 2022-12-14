Jump to content

7 best jewellery gifts under £100: From necklaces to earrings

Dazzle your loved ones with these gems that won’t break the bank

Eva Waite-Taylor
Wednesday 14 December 2022 11:30
From stacking rings to cartilage earrings, our guide has something for every giftee

When it comes to gifting, nothing quite provides the same amount of sparkly joy as a piece of jewellery. Buy right, and it’s an investment that can last a lifetime. 

Jewellery offers a personalised touch and often is the gift that keeps on giving, serving as a reminder of a specific person or event. But with so much to choose from, it can be a tricky task picking the perfect item, particularly when there’s a budget to stick to.

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean you need to give them in order to make jewellery a worthwhile gift. And we’re here to prove that by providing you with a selection of some of our favourite ite­ms that cost less than £100. 

When shopping for someone else, we’d recommend bearing in mind their taste – do they wear gold, silver or rose gold? Have they already curated the perfect ear stack? Perhaps they favour a more understated approach, or prefer something super maximalist? Nailing this initial criteria will mean that your gift will be worn with pride, rather than ending up collecting dust in the back of their jewellery box.

In terms of trends, chunky chains, hoop earrings, initialised pendants and pearls are just some of the styles making waves right now. But to prevent you from scrolling endlessly or finding yourself overwhelmed by the plethora of options on offer, we've put together a carefully curated guide to do the heavy lifting for you.

How we tested

In order to make the cut, we paid close attention to the quality of each piece as well as the packaging, so if sending directly to a friend or loved one this gifting season, you know it’ll arrive safely and in the perfect packaging. You’re sure to dazzle your recipient with one of these finds – trust us when we say that these pieces are worth more than their weight in gold.

The best jewellery gifts under £100 for 2022:

  • Best overall jewellery gift –Loel long link chain necklace: £85, Loel.co.uk
  • Best ring jewellery gift – Orelia interlocking Russian ring: £22, Orelia.co.uk
  • Best cartilage jewellery gift – anna + nina single confetti chain earring goldplated: £25.70, Anna-nina.nl
  • Best chain ring gift – Daisy Estée Lalonde open curb chain ring: £49, Daisyjewellery.com
  • Best bracelet jewellery gift – Civerso Cairo bracelet: £76, Civerso.co.uk
  • Best huggies – Missoma silver pave huggies: £65, Missoma.com
  • Best signet ring – Seol + Gold chunky heart signet ring: £39, Seolgold.com

Loel long link chain necklace

  • Best: Overall jewellery gift
  • Composition : Sterling silver

Increasingly, people have been piling different necklaces on top of one another, with no set rules, you simply layer chains of differing colours and styles together to make a stand out set. 

You really can’t go wrong with this link chain necklace by Loel & Co, a small family run business that's passionate about jewellery; it’s the perfect length, adds a statement to a simple outfit and feels high-quality, despite its relatively low price point. Depending on their metal preference, it comes in both silver and gold. Arriving neatly packaged, you’ll easily be able to send this directly to someone. 

Continue reading...

Orelia interlocking Russian ring

  • Best: Ring
  • Composition : Sterling silver

Orelia is one of our favourite jewellery brands, creating high-end looking jewellery at an affordable price point, and this ring is no exception. Derived from the tradition of the Russian wedding ring, composed of three interlocking bands, this would make a lovely gift to signify togetherness. Costing just £20, this is the ideal gift if you’re on a tight budget, but should you have an extra penny or two to spare you could also send it alongside another item from within this round-up. Either way this makes a timeless piece for your recipient to treasure.

Continue reading...

anna + nina single confetti chain earring goldplated

  • Best: Cartilage jewellery gift
  • Composition: Sterling silver, 14 carat gold plating

For something a little different, this beaded earring is a gorgeous addition to any jewellery collection. While it can of course be worn in the ear lobe, we loved wearing ours in our cartilage for a great alternative to a stud or hoop. Like all anna + nina jewellery, it arrived neatly packaged in a small jewellery box and wrapped in tissue paper. At just £25, we’ll certainly be sending to our besties for any upcoming birthdays.

Continue reading...

Daisy Estée Lalonde open curb chain ring

  • Best: Chain ring gift
  • Composition : Recycled sterling silver, 18 carat gold plating

An everyday staple, the lucky recipient won’t want to take this off. Crafted from 18ct gold plate, it works well when worn alone or stacked with other rings. Fret not though if your giftee doesn’t wear gold, it’s also available in silver. Plus, each piece is designed with love and made to last, with a six-month warranty included as standard. Arriving gorgeously packaged with a gift bag included, you really can’t go wrong, although we would recommend ordering the size up to the one your giftee usually wears.

Continue reading...

Civerso Cairo bracelet

  • Best: Bracelet jewellery gift
  • Composition : Sterling silver, 18 carat gold plating

Fashion’s obsession with gold chain jewellery isn’t going anywhere, including bracelets. Not only is it the easiest way to finish off an outfit, this bracelet is a great choice if you’re looking for an alternative to a ring. Made from recycled metals, it is both minimalist and dainty, making it an ideal gift for those who like wearing understated jewellery. Remind the giftee to be careful when looking after it as it may tarnish over time.

Continue reading...

Missoma silver pave huggies

  • Best: Huggies
  • Composition: Sterling silver

From Bella Hadid to Kate Middleton, Missoma is a favourite jewellery brand among the A-listers, and thankfully it’s an affordable one – so why not help them curate their ears with these sparkly silver huggies? The simple fastening mechanism makes these earrings easy to put in and take out, and they’re the perfect size for adding a touch of understated glamour. While slightly more expensive, these also come in a 18ct gold vermeil should your giftee prefer. As with all Missoma jewellery, these arrived beautifully packaged in a jewellery box and wrapped in tissue paper. A gorgeous gift that they’ll cherish forever.

Continue reading...

Seol + Gold chunky heart signet ring

  • Best: Signet ring
  • Composition: Sterling silver

Nothing quite says “I love you” like a heart shaped ring, and this updated twist on a classic signet ring is bang on trend right now. The lucky recipient will be able to wear on their little finger, or stack with skinny rings for a contemporary take on a classic. Made from sterling silver, the chunky design counters the more feminine shape. Available in gold and a full range of sizes (from UK E to R), we can't imagine anyone who wouldn't be delighted to unwrap this piece.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Jewellery gifts under £100 

Owing to the great selection of jewellery pieces within this round-up, each one of these gems will dazzle your giftee. For an on trend item, we’d opt for the Leol & Co long link chain necklace owing to its versatility. When worn on its own it can elevate a simple outfit, but layer with other necklaces and it’ll work its magic by creating a statement.

From stocking fillers to presents for beauty buffs, we’ve rounded up 26 of the best gifts this Christmas

