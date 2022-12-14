Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to gifting, nothing quite provides the same amount of sparkly joy as a piece of jewellery. Buy right, and it’s an investment that can last a lifetime.

Jewellery offers a personalised touch and often is the gift that keeps on giving, serving as a reminder of a specific person or event. But with so much to choose from, it can be a tricky task picking the perfect item, particularly when there’s a budget to stick to.

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean you need to give them in order to make jewellery a worthwhile gift. And we’re here to prove that by providing you with a selection of some of our favourite ite­ms that cost less than £100.

When shopping for someone else, we’d recommend bearing in mind their taste – do they wear gold, silver or rose gold? Have they already curated the perfect ear stack? Perhaps they favour a more understated approach, or prefer something super maximalist? Nailing this initial criteria will mean that your gift will be worn with pride, rather than ending up collecting dust in the back of their jewellery box.

In terms of trends, chunky chains, hoop earrings, initialised pendants and pearls are just some of the styles making waves right now. But to prevent you from scrolling endlessly or finding yourself overwhelmed by the plethora of options on offer, we've put together a carefully curated guide to do the heavy lifting for you.

How we tested

In order to make the cut, we paid close attention to the quality of each piece as well as the packaging, so if sending directly to a friend or loved one this gifting season, you know it’ll arrive safely and in the perfect packaging. You’re sure to dazzle your recipient with one of these finds – trust us when we say that these pieces are worth more than their weight in gold.

The best jewellery gifts under £100 for 2022: