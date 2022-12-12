Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We don’t wish to alarm anyone, but Christmas is coming. From the distant cry of Slade screaming “It’s Christmasssss!” to the sound of jingle bells ringing in your ears, we can no longer deny that the festive season is fast approaching. And you don’t have long left to scramble together gifts for all the family.

If you’re rushing around, trying to find the perfect Christmas gift for dad, mum, grandma or that newly-wed couple, or you just need a last-minute Secret Santa idea, here at IndyBest, we’ve been rounding up the best Christmas gifts for literally everyone and anyone.

Whether it’s gifts for gamers, beauty and cosmetic lovers or, yes, that person who is obsessed with everything cats – the animal, not the 2019 flop – you’ll find our pick of the best prezzies right here on this page.

You really can trust us, as everything item in our extensive gift guide has been thoroughly reviewed. We’ve considered all budgets and all you need to do is thank us later.

Read more:

Best Secret Santa gifts under £10 for 2022

Patch Plants Robin the rubber plant: £10, Patchplants.com

(Patch Plants)

There are few things better for your Secret Santa recipient than a plant pal. They can keep it on their desk, bedside table, or just about anywhere. “For just £10, I was expecting this to be a little diddy, but was pleasantly surprised – it measures 30cm tall and makes a lovely feature.” Our writer said in their review. They added that it’s easy to care for and so is “the perfect introduction to plant parenthood.”

Rhythm 108 hazelnut praline multipack: £4, Rhythm108.com

(Rhythm 108)

Does your giftee love chocolate? This decadent multi-pack of three hazelnut praline chocolate bars from Swiss chocolatiers Rhythm 108 could be the perfect present. “Vegan-friendly and gluten-free, this brand delivers some of the yummiest chocolate I’ve ever tasted,” our writer said in their review. “Impressively creamy, given its vegan-friendly ingredients, they’ll tuck into a gluten-free oat and hazelnut filling mixed with nutty bits, all wrapped in deliciously sweet dark chocolate.”

Best kids Christmas stocking fillers for 2022

Ideal Rummikub mini pouch: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ideal)

Christmas is the perfect time for the young and old to learn a new game. “If you’re yet to add Rummikub to your repertoire then this ‘pocket pouch’ addition is a no brainer,” our writer said in our round-up. “That’s not to say brains aren’t required, quite the opposite, as this number-crunching game is all about tile manipulation, which our 12-year-old tester soon excelled at.” It’s a game for up to four players, with each game taking around 20 minutes to complete.

Small Stuff dinosaur orange boys patch gloves: £10, Smallstuffaccessories.com

(Small Stuff )

A roarsome stocking filler, these detailed dinosaur gloves are fun yet functional. “Made using recycled materials – 50 per cent recycled polyester and 50 per cent recycled acrylic – young dino devotees will show no complaints when layering up with these jolly gloves,” our writer said in their review. “Available in two sizes, our four-year-old tester couldn’t wait to wear these on the school run, and the bright orange colour works well for visibility.”

Best Christmas gifts for dad for 2022

Beerhawk PerfectDraft pro: £302.90, Beerhawk.co.uk

(Jon Axworthy )

There’s plenty to love about the local boozer, but, let’s face it, the landlord’s a bit of a Grinch. So, let dad enjoy a pint in peace by gifting him this gadget from Beer Hawk this Christmas. “It allows him to pour himself the perfect pint and even choose the temperature at which his favourite tipple’s served,” our writer said in their review. “Best of all, he can choose which brews to serve himself, with 72 6l kegs available, featuring all the most popular taps he’s found down The Dog and Duck.”

M&S fleece supersoft hooded dressing gown: £45, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Dad needing a new dressing gown this Christmas? “With its cosy hooded neck, deep pockets, belted waist and plush interior, this will immediately become his go-to gown for those mornings and evenings where he doesn’t have any meetings or appointments, except for one with the sofa,” our writer said in our guide. “Made from recycled polyester, don’t be surprised if he sits down for Christmas lunch in it.”

Best Christmas gifts for mum for 2022

Charlotte Tilbury pillowtalk lipstick: £26, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Queen of make-up Charlotte Tilbury is one of our absolute favourite go-to brands when it comes to everything from mascara to bronzers, “but it’s her cult lipstick we think every mum needs in her beauty arsenal,” said our writer in their review. “Pillow talk is the ultimate nude lipstick and, thanks to its rose-gold coloured casing, it makes for a really lovely gift too. We recommend using the matching liner for longer-lasting colour.”

Bamford geranium duo gift set, 250ml each: £48, Bamford.com

(Bamford)

Bamford is the beauty arm from the same team behind the Daylesford brand. In our guide to the best gifts for mum, we said, “The geranium range is one of our all-time favourite scents, so this duo gift set, made up of hand and body lotion and hand and body wash, will make an excellent gift for mums who love a little bit of luxurious beauty. The scent is a little earthy, while still floral, and the moisturiser is delicate and instantly melts into hands.”

Best beauty Christmas gifts for 2022

Edy London brush set: £60, Edy.london

(Edy London)

While this brush set isn’t cheap, it offers up incredible value for the price. For £60 you’ll receive eight brushes, which works out to less than £8 a brush. We said in our review, “The kit, as the name would suggest, includes all the essentials you need for cream, powder, liquid, eye, lip and complexion products. All are high-quality, wash well without moutling and rival much pricier brushes we’ve tried.”

Sanctuary spa special occasion hamper: £18.75, Boots.com

(Sanctuary)

If you’re looking for a beauty gift set under £25, this Sanctuary spa special occasion hamper ticks every box for the beauty buff in your life. “It doesn’t scrimp on size, there’s a generous six products and it still has a luxury feel without the price tag,” said our writer. “We loved the range of body products on offer too, there’s a shower oil, body wash, body butter, salt scrub, heel balm and body lotion – everything you need for a spa night in.”

Best Christmas hampers for 2022

Pipers Farm Christmas cheese box: £43, Pipersfarm.com

(Pipers Farm )

Dairy kings and queens, meet the cheese box of your dreams. Our reviewer tested this Exeter farm’s Christmas cheese box, with five delicious British cheeses selected by Pipers Farm, sourdough crackers and a jar of rosebud preserves sweet onion marmalade. Our writer raved about the Baron Bigod, saying it “was perfect to pair with the sweet onion marmalade on a crunchy sourdough cracker.” They also loved the Eve goat’s cheese and said it was “creamy with a distinctive goat’s milk tang.”

Hotel Chocolat festive for everyone chocolate collection: £70, Hotelchocolat.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

Hotel Chocolat is known for its decadent, high-quality chocolates and this festive hamper is packed with a wide variety of the shop’s treats. The classic Christmas Hotel Chocolat box features classic chocs and some special Christmassy ones, but our writers favourite was the treacle tart flavour. In their review they said, “There are a lot of crowd pleasers in this box, so it would make a great gift. Kids will love the chocolate penguins and adults can indulge in the velvetised chocolate cream liqueur – a decadent and festive tipple.”

Best tech Christmas gifts for 2022

Apple AirPods pro 2: £239, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

If someone’s looking for some new earbuds this Christmas, the AirPods pro make an excellent gift. In our guide, the writer said, “They build on the brilliant audio quality of the first wireless in-ear headphones by taking already excellent noise-cancelling and significantly improving it.” They also praised the battery life which is much improved and the case, which includes a loop for a lanyard for the first time, can also make a sound to help you find it when it goes missing.

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

“This is the Goldilocks of ereaders: the right balance of advanced features and good value.” Or at least, that’s what our writer thinks when they included it in their round-up of the best tech gifts. They added that, “The display is bigger than many readers at 6.8 inches and the high-resolution screen means the text is sharp and easy to read.” It also has a front light (unlike a tablet, there’s no backlight shining at your eyes, making it more restful) and you can even adjust how warm or cold the light is. Undoubtedly the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life who likes reading on the go.

Best gaming Christmas gifts for 2022

Meta Quest 2: £349.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos )

Someone looking to jump into the metaverse this Christmas? As far as standalone virtual reality headsets go, the Meta Quest 2 is the most user-friendly. “While other, more powerful VR setups require a decently specced PC to run the most demanding VR games, the Quest 2 works as a standalone headset, so you can play games practically anywhere,” said our writer in their review. This bundle includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR and costs just £349.99, saving you £50 and giving you two games for free.

‘God of War Ragnarok’, PS5: £61.95, Amazon.co.uk

(PlayStation)

With five wins in total, this game picked up the most gongs at The Game Awards 2022. God of War Ragnarok is the follow up to 2018’s God of War and the final chapter in Kratos and Atreus’s Norse saga. So what’s all the fuss about? In our five star review of the game, we described Ragnarok as “nothing short of a masterpiece” which is high praise indeed.

Best Christmas gifts for couples for 2022

Buyagift time together experience box: £79.99, Buyagift.co.uk

(Buyagift)

This boxed gift voucher is the answer to your present-buying prayers. “Whether you’re gifting grandparents or indulging the in-laws, you genuinely can’t go wrong with this, as the couple can choose the treat that best suits them,” said our writer. The voucher can be exchanged for a whopping 995 experiences around the UK and, better still, is valid for two years, so they won’t need to hurry to spend it.” Experiences for two available include overnight hotel stays, theatre and theme-park tickets, champagne afternoon teas, helicopter flights and spa days, to name but a few.

The White Company fine silver photo frame 5x7in: £50, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

You can never really have too many photo frames, so this is a great gift to choose if you’re really stumped when shopping. “This one will bring a touch of elegance to wherever it’s displayed. It has a silver-plated, seam-free stainless-steel frame with a white mount and a grey felt backing to fit a 5x7in photo, but it’s available to buy in other sizes too,” our writer said in their review.

“As a bonus, it also comes in a smart white gift box, for easy wrapping, or you could open it up before gifting and slip in a special photo of the couple, so it’s ready to put in place as soon as they open it. Either way, this is a can’t-go-wrong present any couple would be happy to receive.”

Best Christmas gifts for grandma for 2022

Pavers Australian sheepskin lined slipper mule: £39.99, Pavers.co.uk

(Pavers Australian)

Who doesn’t love a new pair of slippers? “Wearing this blissfully comfortable pair feels like walking on air, thanks to an extra cushioned footbed that will be ideal if grandma’s always on her feet,” said our writer in their review. “They have a super-sturdy sole that won’t fall apart after a few weeks, and they are lined with thick Australian sheepskin that’s a joy to sink into on a cold day. They really kept our feet toasty.”

Addison Ross silver locket frame: £40, Addisonross.com

(Addison Ross)

This gorgeous silver-plated frame will look stylish in any home and landed the top spot in our round-up of the best gifts for grandma. Our writer said, “The real reason it’s our favourite Christmas gift for grandma is it can arrive with a photo already inside. Upload a treasured pic of your choice at the time of ordering and the frame will arrive with the photo printed inside, and all wrapped in an attractive gift box.”

Best affordable beauty Christmas gifts under £10 for 2022

Next set of two novelty beauty sponges: £6, Next.co.uk

(Next)

A gift for every beauty buff’s armoury – beauty sponges, but festive-themed. “Not only are they housed in a super-sweet reindeer-painted box, they even come with a Christmas tree tag, meaning you don’t have to lift a finger to wrap them,” we said in our round-up. “Inside are two white, egg-shaped beauty sponges for easy application of foundation and concealer.”

Tanologist the glow giver bauble: £5.99, Lookfantastic.com

(Look Fantastic )

Looking for a gift for a fake-tan fan? This Tanologist bauble may be just the ticket. It got a thumbs up from our writer who said in their review, “The pretty purple bauble is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. Inside is a 15ml face and body tan drop serum, which gave our tester a very gentle glow when mixed with their moisturiser.”

Best Christmas gifts for wine-lovers for 2022

The Wine Society lifetime membership: £40, Thewinesociety.com

(Wine Society )

It’s tricky gifting an actual bottle of wine for a self-proclaimed sommelier, so wine-affiliated gifts are the way to go. Unchanged now for many years, the £40 Wine Society lifetime membership is a great gift for someone who is keen to expand their knowledge of wine, as well as those becoming more-regular consumers. In our review, our writer said, “Membership of this non-profit body gives access to its own reliably excellent society and exhibition ranges, the society’s various subscription buying plans, as well as access to regional wine tastings and other events.” Alternatively, you can browse thousands of high-quality wines from around the globe, ranging from bargain value bottles from around £7 to fine wines at £40 and above with free delivery.

Eisch glas crystal claret wine decanter, 1.5l: £52.95, Wineware.co.uk

(Eisch)

While any wine can be decanted – apart from sparkling – our reviewer says that “only red wines benefit from it, and those with some complexity and ageing really demand it, particularly if the wine is going to be drunk quite soon after opening”. Our pick? While there are many styles and variations out there, the elegant design of the Eisch, with its classic, timeless appeal, wins our vote for a stylish present.

Best Christmas gifts for cat-lovers for 2022

Gus & Bella one-off cat gift box: £32.90, Gusandbella.com

(Gus & Bella )

Like delving into your Christmas stocking, treat-stuffed hampers are always exciting gifts to receive. And this Gus & Bella bundle is choc-full of goodies that cats and their human companions can enjoy. Our writer explained in their review that the theme of the bundle changes every month, though you can get a one-time gift box just for Christmas. They said, “The contents for this month were varied – from healthy cat treats and catnip to funky and practical stuff for humans too, including a Christmas card, Pusheen tea towel and Gus & Bella pouch bag.”

Oliver Bonas black cat pizza cutter: £8.50, Oliverbonas.com

(Oliver Bonas)

If the recipient of your gift loves pizza as much as they love cats, you really can’t go wrong with this cute cutter. Our writer said, “The paw-fect present for introducing some humour into their cutlery drawer, this pizza cutter from Oliver Bonas is small enough that it can be stored easily and is made from sharp stainless steel, which means we had no trouble at all slicing through our slightly singed margarita pizza.”

