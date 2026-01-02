Best champagne deals after Christmas, from Moët & Chandon, Laurent-Perrier and more

With Christmas and New Year celebrations coming to an end, now’s a great time to stock up on bottles of fizz. While you might not be able to even look at another bucks fizz, buying now to enjoy later can save you money. If you’re looking to stock up, I’m on hand to bring you the best-value champagne deals this January.

Here you’ll find the best champagne deals available right now, from big-name champagne producers like Moët & Chandon and Laurent-Perrier to affordable champagnes from supermarkets. Buying in bulk can cut costs with retailers such as Majestic offering money off when you buy six bottles. That said, for those who’d rather not commit to a case, I’ve also highlighted discounted single bottles so there’s an option to suit every budget and level of restraint.

Doing dry January? We’ve rounded up the best non-alcoholic wines and beers that won’t make you miss the real deal. If these deals don’t take your fancy, you can also check out our guide to the best champagnes.

Why you can trust us to find the best champagne deals

At The Independent, we’re committed to bringing you the very best offers. We’re an experienced team of deal-hunters who are experts when it comes to tracking down the best discounts on sparkling wine and champagne. Plus, we only recommend deals on brands that have been selected by our wine experts and sommeliers.

The best champagne deals after Christmas

Moët & Chandon imperial brut champagne: Was £45, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Moët & Chandon )

Buying in bulk is a great way to save on wine, especially at Christmas. With this Amazon deal, you can get a bottle of Moët & Chandon imperial brut champagne for £20 off, or save 44 per cent when you buy six bottles (saving £120). We think this is a great deal on a staple champagne brand.

Laurent Perrier la cuvée brut: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Thebottleclub.com

Reserve this one for the most special occasions ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s guide to the best champagnes, this Laurent Perrier la cuvée brut has £10 off at The Bottle Club. “Made from predominantly chardonnay grapes, the ‘la cuvée’ in the name refers to using the first press of the grapes, and therefore the premium juice,” said reviewer Emma Henderson. “It's an excellent, well-rounded champagne.”

Laurent-Perrier cuvée rosé: Was £78.99, now £61.99, Thebottleclub.com

( Laurent-Perrier )

If you prefer a sparkling pink, Laurent-Perrier is one of our top picks for rosé, too. “It gets its colour from skin contact (the saignée method, if you want to impress your pals), rather than adding red wine,” wrote wine expert Aidy Smith when he reviewed this bottle. “You can expect some ripe red fruit such as strawberry and a little raspberry; pastry; and a slightly spicy finish.” You can get this bottle for £17 less at The Bottle Club.

Pommery brut royal champagne, case of six: Was £294, now £270, Majestic.co.uk

( Pommery )

For luxury champagne without a luxury price tag, this crisp, dry brut received high praise from champagne expert Aidy Smith: “A pale lemon hue hints at its vibrant character, offering aromas of brioche, green apple, and floral honey with a touch of citrus zest – but without sharpness,” he wrote in his review.

We spotted this offer in the run up to Christmas and while it’s not as impressive, there’s still a discount up for grabs. If you get a case of six, you’ll pay £45 a bottle instead of £49 for a single bottle. If this is your sparkling of choice, it’s the perfect chance to stock up.

Taittinger brut reserve champagne: Was £43, now £34, Amazon.co.uk

(Taittinger/PA) ( Taittinger )

Included in IndyBest’s guide to the best champagnes, this bottle now has 21 per cent off at Amazon. Our reviewer and drinks expert Emma Henderson described it as “almost too drinkable”, saying: “It’s light, with slight honeysuckle notes and a lively mousse, with a crisp finish.” If you’re looking to stock up, this bottle receives the same discount if you buy a case of six.

Lanson Organic Green Label Champagne: Was £60, now £51.50, Ocado.com

This brand is committed to sustainable viticulture ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

If an organic champagne is your preference, this was reviewer Emma Henderson’s favourite in her guide to the best champagne. She described it as “one of the most interesting wines we tasted in this list”, praising its “complex” and “earthy aromas”. Right now, you can save £8.50 at Ocado.

