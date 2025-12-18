I asked the experts how to avoid a hangover – they recommended these cures

Get the Well Enough newsletter by Emilie Lavinia and make sense of the wild world of wellness Get our wellbeing editor's newsletter: Well Enough by Emilie Lavinia Get the Well Enough email by Emilie Lavinia Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The festive season brings plenty of party cheer, but overdo it on the Christmas spirit and you’ll likely face the hangover to end all hangovers. While the world’s greatest scientific minds have tried to crack it, there’s technically no cure for a hangover, but there are ways to mitigate your suffering if you understand what’s actually going on with your body.

“When you drink alcohol, several things happen in your body simultaneously,” explains Rosie Millen, a nutritionist at wellness brand Verve. “Alcohol acts as a diuretic, causing dehydration by increasing urination. It also disrupts your body’s inflammatory response, depletes essential vitamins and minerals, and produces toxic byproducts like acetaldehyde during metabolism. The result? Those classic hangover symptoms we all dread – headaches, fatigue, and nausea.”

Not all hangovers are created equal, of course. That particularly brutal headache might be the result of tackling the open bar on an empty stomach, starting the night already dehydrated or running on a lack of sleep.

“Ever wondered why your friend bounces back while you’re struggling the next day? It’s actually down to genetics and how efficiently your body metabolises alcohol.” says Millen. “Factors like liver enzyme production, body composition, and even gut health play crucial roles. Women typically experience stronger symptoms than men due to differences in body composition and enzyme levels. Some lucky people naturally produce more of the enzyme aldehyde dehydrogenase, which helps break down alcohol’s toxic byproducts.”

The best hangover recovery supplements are:

Best overall – Wonky rebalance and restore: £17.99, Feelingwonky.com

Best powder supplement – I.M.8: £112, Im8health.com

Best for travelling – Awkn: £33.99, Theawkn.com

Best for heavy nights out – Happy Tuesdays: £33.99, Happytuesdays.com

Best gummy supplement – Dodi Health hangover recovery gummies: £18.99, Dodihealth.com

How to avoid a hangover

Of course, the best way to swerve a hangover is to simply drink in moderation, or not at all. Mindful drinking, going sober curious and switching to no and low alcohol alternatives will spare you the headaches, dehydration and existential dread that inevitably arise as a result of drinking larger quantities of alcohol.

However, if you’re partial to a cocktail or a few glasses of wine, there are ways to take the edge off and enjoy drinking in a healthier way. There’s no point in feeling guilty about enjoying a drink. The best thing to do is enjoy yourself and to take care of yourself while you’re drinking with a few simple health hacks so that you wake up feeling fresher the following morning.

Millen advises, “while drinking, alternate each alcoholic drink with water. It will make the single biggest difference. Hydration is your best friend so start with water containing a pinch of sea salt for electrolyte balance. Additionally, choose lighter-colored drinks, which typically contain fewer congeners.”

Congeners are produced during fermentation and distilling and include chemicals like methanol, acetone, acetaldehyde, esters, tannins, and aldehydes. Beverages with higher congener levels are more likely to cause hangovers and these are usually darker drinks like beer and red wine.

Instead of adding salt to water, you can also sip on water with added electrolyte sachets before, during and after drinking alcohol to replenish the minerals your body loses.

“The key is giving your body the nutrients it needs to process alcohol more efficiently.” says Millen. She advises that along with electrolytes, a having a substantial meal with both protein and healthy fats is crucial before and after drinking.

“Think salmon (rich in Omega-3), or turkey with avocado. These foods slow alcohol absorption and help maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the night. Get that protein-rich breakfast in, especially eggs. Their cysteine content is amazing for breaking down acetaldehyde, alcohol’s toxic byproduct.”

“B vitamin rich foods are also great. They’re absolute powerhouses for supporting your body when processing alcohol. Great options include dark leafy greens, whole grains, nuts and seeds. And don’t forget to boost your antioxidants, for instance with dark berries or pomegranate seeds.”

One of the first things people tend to do when they wake up with a hangover is crave salty fatty food. This is because your body is crying out for replenishment and for assistance with breaking down the alcohol in your system. While it can be tempting to reach for fast food, something with a more diverse nutrient content will actually help to treat hangover symptoms more effectively.

You can also top up your nutrient stores with supplements. Certain supplements provide liver support, hydration and a hit of the vitamins and minerals your body craves after a night on the sauce. They can help with faster recovery by helping your body restore its equilibrium, giving you more energy and reducing symptoms like headaches and nausea too.

We tested some of the best hangover supplements, from powders and gummies to recovery drinks to see if they could help prevent and soothe hangovers. Read on for our verdict on which products worked best and how to take them ahead of party season.

How we tested hangover supplements

( The Independent / Emilie Lavinia )

Every hangover supplement is slightly different. Some contain ingredients that naturally support the body when it’s in a state of dehydration, while others are more geared towards tackling inflammation and supporting energy and cognition the next day. We took the supposed health benefits of each into account when testing and tracked the severity of symptoms on a scale from one to 10. Each supplement on our list was tested before drinking light-coloured alcohol such as white wine and vodka and our testers used wearables to track sleep quality and recovery scores the following morning.

