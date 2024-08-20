For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re feeling tired, sluggish and struggling with headaches, the solution could be simpler than you think because dehydration could be the cause. Often, people don’t realise they’re dehydrated and are therefore lacking the essential electrolytes – a group of minerals comprising sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphate and bicarbonates that carry an electric charge and regulate chemical reactions in the body – needed to function properly.

Studies have shown that not getting enough sleep has also been linked to dehydration and, of course, exercise and strain on your body also play a big role. During hot weather, the risk of dehydration skyrockets, because we’re likely to sweat even more than usual and that doesn’t just mean we’re losing water. When we sweat, we also expel some of the vital nutrients our body needs to work properly. Of course, other elements of our diet can contribute to dehydration, too. Caffeine and alcohol can cause the body to become dehydrated more quickly, which is why the heady combination of summer sun and booze during festival season could make your hangovers feel even worse.

PhD neuroscientist Dr Paul Anastasiades explains: “Alcohol is a diuretic and so increases water loss through urination. If consumed in large quantities, this can lead to dehydration and hangovers. Although dehydration is not the sole cause of a hangover, it is one of the simplest symptoms to treat. By rehydrating – for example, using oral rehydration solutions comprising glucose and electrolytes – you can keep yourself feeling fresh.”

Professional athletes use electrolytes to hydrate and stabilise quickly, but the minerals have also become a go-to for the wellness crowd. While electrolytes are mostly made by the body, when you’re dehydrated, levels can drop significantly and lead to cramps, headaches and more severe health issues.

Electrolyte powders, drops, effervescent tablets and ready-to-go drinks are packed with nutrients and minerals that rapidly restock the body’s reserves and offer a quick hit that can be absorbed right away. Typically, these sorts of products have always tasted a little unpleasant, however, these days, there are myriad delicious, effective options to choose from. We set out to test the best electrolyte products available, to see if they stood up to both the taste test and the claims on their packaging. Keep scrolling to find out which ones impressed.

How we tested

We tested myriad electrolytes products, to bring you the best ( The Independent/Emilie Lavinia )

There are a few things to consider when it comes to electrolytes. First, you’ll want to check the balance of ingredients against your daily recommended dose. Most products are perfectly balanced for optimal replenishment, so we checked everything to make sure we weren’t under or over-served on any one component. Where relevant, we tested how quickly and how well each product mixed with water. You’ll want to stir most drinks after adding an electrolyte product, as there may be some sediment at the bottom of your glass, but there shouldn’t be any large clumps or lumps. Finally, we tested for flavour. Electrolytes can often have a salty, slightly unpleasant taste but it shouldn’t be unbearable.

The best electrolytes for 2024 are: