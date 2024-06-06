Get an instant caffeine fix with these high-protein iced coffee cans

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As far as we’re concerned, cofee is a downright necessity but it’s something we love to drink too, which is why we’re always on the lookout for new, exciting and delicious ways to get our caffeine fix.

Now that the sun has (finally) started to appear, the time has come for the annual swap to iced coffees, and we think we may have just found this year's new favourite.

Much-loved coffee brand Jimmy’s has joined forces with the fitness experts over at Myprotein and changed the game by combining the deliciousness of iced coffee with the beneficial properties of a protein shake – talk about two birds, one stone.

Jimmy’s is a firm coffee fan favourite, and not just because of its supremely refreshing drinks. The brand’s coffee combines Rainforest Alliance certified beans with endlessly recyclable packaging, plus a B corp certification.

Now, thanks to these cans, which are made with Myprotein's protein-enriched milk, you’ll not only feel a pep in your step but could boost your workouts and even be giving the planet a helping hand. Here’s everything you need to know about the tempting drink.

Myprotein x Jimmy’s iced coffee, 4 x 250ml: £5, Myprotein.com

Each of these slim and satisfying cans features Jimmy’s classic smooth coffee but this time enriched with Myprotein’s protein milk. The fitness brand has made a name for itself with its affordable protein powders and shakes. We even ranked its impact whey (£19.19, Myprotein.com) as the best budget buy in our round-up of the best protein powders.

Ideal for a refreshing drink, whether you’re at home or on the go, each one of these cans provides 14g of protein – a perfect way to kick off your workout. As for the caffeine elemnt, Jimmy uses single-origin Arabica coffee that’s certified by the Rainforest Alliance, which not only guarantees exceptional taste but you can also sip away assured the product was farmed sustainably.

Sweetened with Demerara sugar this ready-to-drink coffee is as delicious as it is sustainable and comes packed with protein. But don’t just take our word for it, thank us later and pick up a case for yourself today.

