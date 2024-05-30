How to get 10 Myprotein clear whey powders for just £11

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Myprotein’s clear whey protein powder is one of the brand’s best sellers, and we can see why. Just the tonic if you’re looking to shake things up with a lighter, they are a refreshing juice-like alternative to thick and creamy protein shakes.

Naturally, we’ve tried the clear powder for ourselves at IndyBest. In our honest review, our writer found it to be a “smooth, highly quaffable squash-like tipple that’s perfect as a post-workout protein pick-me-up – especially after a sweaty session”.

Myprotein doesn’t scrimp on flavours, either (there are no less than 18 available). But with so many fruity flavours to choose from, if you want to taste-test several so that you don’t end up stuck with a flavour you don’t love, you can.

The Myprotein variety pack contains a selection of 10 sample sizes in flavours spanning grape, strawberry, kiwi and more, offering you the opportunity to try before you commit to a large full-size powder. Even better, the variety pack is nearly half price, so there’s no better time to try. Here’s everything you need to know.

Myprotein clear protein variety pack: Was £19.99, now £10.99, Myprotein.com

“If you’re looking for a refreshing, lighter alternative to heavy protein shakes, this could be the drink for you”, our tester said, in their review of the clear whey protein. Low in sugar and with fewer calories than the brand’s impact whey protein, and only slightly less protein content, the powder was praised as “an appealing choice for those who are watching their waistlines but still want a supplement that packs a protein punch”. It was also praised for being “incredibly easy to mix on the go”.

Trying three of the brand’s best-selling flavours for their review, our writer wasn’t the biggest fan of the orange but had great things to say about the cranberry and raspberry, so it’s certainly well worth trying a variety pack before investing in a full-size tub (was £36.99, now £17.96, Myprotein.com).

Our writer easily forgot they were drinking a protein powder, with the raspberry and cranberry flavour praised for being “refreshingly fruity, juicy, and pleasantly sweet without being sickly”.

