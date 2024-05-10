Jump to content

I tried Myprotein’s clear whey protein – here are my honest thoughts

Hate feeling like you’re drinking a dessert after training? The alternative is clear

Sponsored by
Joanna Ebsworth
Friday 10 May 2024 09:56
Taste, texture, and ease of use were all top of my list when working out how much I liked it.
Taste, texture, and ease of use were all top of my list when working out how much I liked it. (The Independent/ Joanna Ebsworth)

Creamy. Thick. Powdery. And dare we say it, even lumpy. Those are just a few of the words that may spring to mind when you think of protein powders. But it might surprise you to know they’ve come a long way since they first emerged on the bodybuilding scene back in the 1950s.

The days of bland products packed with chemicals, additives and fillers potentially playing havoc with your digestive system are thankfully long gone, to be replaced by clean, tasty, easy-to-mix protein supplements and vegan protein powders that effectively support your training and muscle growth goals - or simply help you hit your recommended daily allowance (RDA) of 0.75g of protein per kilogram of body weight - while being a pleasure (rather than a chore) to drink.

Case in point? The award-winning Myprotein clear whey protein, which comes in an array of exciting flavours and is a best-seller for the Manchester-born performance supplement brand, Myprotein.

If you’re not familiar with the term ‘clear whey protein’, you should know this non-creamy formula has taken gym floors by storm since it emerged on the market a couple of years ago, not least because its juice-like texture can be much easier to digest than traditional protein powders.

Indeed, with interest skyrocketing by a huge 52 per cent in the past year alone, clear whey formulas have never been more popular, thanks to their formulation that is achieved by ‘hydrolysing’ (adding water molecules) whey protein to leave only the best nutrients behind and often reduce carbohydrate and sugar levels.

With that in mind, I decided to test out the Myprotein clear whey protein and see if it truly did offer a more palatable, tummy-friendly way to raise my protein intake after training. Keep reading for my full thoughts.

How we tested Myprotein’s clear whey protein

(Joanna Ebsworth)

I’ve been testing the Myprotein’s clear whey protein – previously known as the Myprotein clear whey isolate until it was recently renamed and repackaged – for the last two weeks after workouts, and on days when I wanted to top up my dietary protein levels.

Taste, texture, and ease of use were all top of my list when working out how much I liked it, along with its nutritional content, how comfortable it was to digest, and how much it cost per serving.

As per the packet instructions, I mixed one scoop (included) of powder with 300 to 400ml of cold water. After shaking the drink for about 15 seconds, I waited for the foam to settle as directed (there’s a lot of foam, which is completely normal). For best results, I’d recommend drinking it while it’s still cool.

Myprotein clear whey protein

Myprotein-whey-protein-indybest
  • Number of flavours available: 16
  • Flavours tested: Cranberry and raspberry; Orange; and Vimto
  • Size: 20 servings (approx. 500g) or 35 servings (approx. 850g)
  • Type of protein: Clear whey
  • Protein per serving: 20g
  • Why we love it
    • Enormous range of flavours
    • Impressive amount of protein
    • Refreshingly light
  • Take note
    • Takes some extra work to rid the drink of lumps

As the winner of the best protein powder/shake in the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Awards 2022, and a top seller for Myprotein, I was expecting great things from their clear whey protein. Here’s how it fared.

The packaging

Myprotein has recently gone through a big packaging redesign to make its products more sustainable. The new plastic tubs are now widely recyclable, and customers can expect to receive a mix of the old and new designs until the old packaging is phased out to help reduce waste.

The size of the scoop you receive depends on the flavour you select. Some scoops measure out around 24g of powder while others deliver almost 27g, to ensure you get a consistent 20g of protein per serving. This explains why different flavours are sold in tubs listing the number of servings they each contain, rather than a strict 500 or 850g.

The formula

I tested three best-selling flavours of the Myprotein clear whey protein – rrange, raspberry and cranberry, and Vimto – and each 20 serving tubs contained a finely milled powder reminiscent of baby powder in texture.

Whatever flavour you choose from the wide selection of 16, you’ll always get a massive 20g of protein per serving. The nutritional content can vary slightly between flavours, but my favourite, raspberry and cranberry, contains just 0.1g of fat, 0.3g of sugar, and fewer than 90 calories per serving, which is very similar - and often identical - to the other flavours.

Comparatively, Myprotein’s impact whey protein provides 23g of protein per serving along with 1.9g of fat, 1.8g of carbs, and 114 calories, which demonstrates why clear whey protein is an appealing choice for those who are watching their waistlines but still want a supplement that packs a protein punch.

Certified by Informed Choice, who set the global standard for quality and safety in sports nutrition, the formula is free from any impurities and banned substances, and is made from a fast-absorbing hydrolysed whey protein isolate to fuel muscles fast.

While the formula is gluten-free, it does contain milk. But the good news is Myprotein has expanded its range to include a Myvegan clear vegan protein version, along with a clear whey hydrate boosted with electrolytes and vitamins, including B6, B12, and vitamin C, to help you replenish faster.

In terms of cost, a one-off purchase of a 20-serving tub costs £36.99, which works out at around £1.84 per serving. That’s not cheap, but that price more than halves if you take out a regular subscription. Savvy shoppers should also buy in bulk when Myprotein holds one of its legendary sales.

The preparation

I’ve tried plenty of protein powders in my time, including many clear whey powders. Sadly, I found Myprotein’s clear whey protein to be a little harder to mix than other brand’s offerings.

The instructions say you should shake the powder and water together for 15 seconds and then leave the foam to settle (lots of foam comes as standard with all clear whey powders). Unfortunately, despite endeavouring in the kind of vigorous shaking any mixologist would be proud of, I always ended up with lots of tiny white lumps of powder.

Don’t get me wrong, the lumps dissolve fairly quickly in the mouth, so the drink is still fine to consume after one shake. However, after multiple attempts at mixing, I found the drink needed a second, longer shake after the foam had settled down (the lumps get trapped in the foam, making it harder for them to dissolve) to get the desired consistency.

It’s no biggie, though. It just means you need to employ a little patience as well as vigour for perfect results, i.e., a clear, lump-free protein drink that’s smooth and light to drink.

The taste and texture

Of all the different squash flavours in the world, orange is my least favourite, so I wasn’t overly enamoured by the orange-flavour. However, considering it’s one of Myprotein’s most popular options, that probably says more about me than the flavour itself.

I will say it’s one of the better orange flavoured drinks supplements I’ve tried over the years, despite the slightly artificial aftertaste, with a strong orange flavour that OJ fans will enjoy.

All I can say about the cranberry and raspberry flavour is ‘wow’. And all my fella could say was, ‘you could stick a gin in that’! Not that I’d advise it, of course, but that’s how good it tastes. It’s refreshingly fruity, juicy, and pleasantly sweet without being sickly. Ignoring the dry mouth sensation I experienced with all three flavours, I can still drink the cranberry and raspberry variety and easily forgot I am drinking a protein powder.

I admit I’m probably one of the few people on the planet who’s never tasted Vimto before, so I duly went to the shops to buy a can of the purple stuff for a proper taste comparison. Turns out I really don’t like Vimto, but the contents of the can and the Vimto-flavoured clear whey protein powder were practically identical in terms of smell and taste.

So, if you love Vimto, and you’re after a taste of nostalgia, you’ll love this version of Myprotein’s clear whey protein.  For myself, after really enjoying the cranberry and raspberry flavour, I’m looking forward to trying some of the brand’s other flavours like mojito, raspberry lemonade, and the new apple variety, which I think should be more to my liking.

  1. £19 from Myprotein.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Myprotein clear whey protein

If you’re looking for a refreshing, lighter alternative to heavy protein shakes, this could be the drink for you. Once properly shaken, you get a smooth, highly quaffable squash-like tipple that’s perfect as a post-workout protein pick-me-up – especially after a sweaty session.

Packing an impressive 20g of protein in one serving, and low on sugar, fat, and calories, it’s incredibly easy to mix on the go (just add water). And with an extensive range of 16 flavours, you’re sure to find one or two to tantalise your tastebuds.

Buy now Want to track exactly how hard you are working? Read our review of the best fitness trackers

