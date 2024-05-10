I tried Myprotein’s clear whey protein – here are my honest thoughts

As the winner of the best protein powder/shake in the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Awards 2022, and a top seller for Myprotein, I was expecting great things from their clear whey protein. Here’s how it fared.

The packaging

Myprotein has recently gone through a big packaging redesign to make its products more sustainable. The new plastic tubs are now widely recyclable, and customers can expect to receive a mix of the old and new designs until the old packaging is phased out to help reduce waste.

The size of the scoop you receive depends on the flavour you select. Some scoops measure out around 24g of powder while others deliver almost 27g, to ensure you get a consistent 20g of protein per serving. This explains why different flavours are sold in tubs listing the number of servings they each contain, rather than a strict 500 or 850g.

The formula

I tested three best-selling flavours of the Myprotein clear whey protein – rrange, raspberry and cranberry, and Vimto – and each 20 serving tubs contained a finely milled powder reminiscent of baby powder in texture.

Whatever flavour you choose from the wide selection of 16, you’ll always get a massive 20g of protein per serving. The nutritional content can vary slightly between flavours, but my favourite, raspberry and cranberry, contains just 0.1g of fat, 0.3g of sugar, and fewer than 90 calories per serving, which is very similar - and often identical - to the other flavours.

Comparatively, Myprotein’s impact whey protein provides 23g of protein per serving along with 1.9g of fat, 1.8g of carbs, and 114 calories, which demonstrates why clear whey protein is an appealing choice for those who are watching their waistlines but still want a supplement that packs a protein punch.

Certified by Informed Choice, who set the global standard for quality and safety in sports nutrition, the formula is free from any impurities and banned substances, and is made from a fast-absorbing hydrolysed whey protein isolate to fuel muscles fast.

While the formula is gluten-free, it does contain milk. But the good news is Myprotein has expanded its range to include a Myvegan clear vegan protein version, along with a clear whey hydrate boosted with electrolytes and vitamins, including B6, B12, and vitamin C, to help you replenish faster.

In terms of cost, a one-off purchase of a 20-serving tub costs £36.99, which works out at around £1.84 per serving. That’s not cheap, but that price more than halves if you take out a regular subscription. Savvy shoppers should also buy in bulk when Myprotein holds one of its legendary sales.

The preparation

I’ve tried plenty of protein powders in my time, including many clear whey powders. Sadly, I found Myprotein’s clear whey protein to be a little harder to mix than other brand’s offerings.

The instructions say you should shake the powder and water together for 15 seconds and then leave the foam to settle (lots of foam comes as standard with all clear whey powders). Unfortunately, despite endeavouring in the kind of vigorous shaking any mixologist would be proud of, I always ended up with lots of tiny white lumps of powder.

Don’t get me wrong, the lumps dissolve fairly quickly in the mouth, so the drink is still fine to consume after one shake. However, after multiple attempts at mixing, I found the drink needed a second, longer shake after the foam had settled down (the lumps get trapped in the foam, making it harder for them to dissolve) to get the desired consistency.

It’s no biggie, though. It just means you need to employ a little patience as well as vigour for perfect results, i.e., a clear, lump-free protein drink that’s smooth and light to drink.

The taste and texture

Of all the different squash flavours in the world, orange is my least favourite, so I wasn’t overly enamoured by the orange-flavour. However, considering it’s one of Myprotein’s most popular options, that probably says more about me than the flavour itself.

I will say it’s one of the better orange flavoured drinks supplements I’ve tried over the years, despite the slightly artificial aftertaste, with a strong orange flavour that OJ fans will enjoy.

All I can say about the cranberry and raspberry flavour is ‘wow’. And all my fella could say was, ‘you could stick a gin in that’! Not that I’d advise it, of course, but that’s how good it tastes. It’s refreshingly fruity, juicy, and pleasantly sweet without being sickly. Ignoring the dry mouth sensation I experienced with all three flavours, I can still drink the cranberry and raspberry variety and easily forgot I am drinking a protein powder.

I admit I’m probably one of the few people on the planet who’s never tasted Vimto before, so I duly went to the shops to buy a can of the purple stuff for a proper taste comparison. Turns out I really don’t like Vimto, but the contents of the can and the Vimto-flavoured clear whey protein powder were practically identical in terms of smell and taste.

So, if you love Vimto, and you’re after a taste of nostalgia, you’ll love this version of Myprotein’s clear whey protein. For myself, after really enjoying the cranberry and raspberry flavour, I’m looking forward to trying some of the brand’s other flavours like mojito, raspberry lemonade, and the new apple variety, which I think should be more to my liking.